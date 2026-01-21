10Th ECO Ministerial Meeting Kicks Off In Islamabad Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The 10th ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) on Disaster Risk Reduction began today (Wednesday) in Islamabad, Pakistan, media reports said.

The high-level regional meeting brings together ministers and senior officials from ECO member states, along with representatives of the ECO Secretariat and regional and international partner organisations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Delegations from ECO member countries-including Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan-are participating in the two-day event, which is being held at the headquarters of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

The meeting aims to strengthen regional cooperation on disaster risk reduction and enhance resilience to climate change.

Discussions are expected to focus on the use of innovative technologies, improving coordination among countries, harmonising disaster risk reduction frameworks and bolstering joint preparedness for climate change and cross-border disasters.

The report added that emphasis will also be placed on technology-driven solutions, information sharing, early warning systems and innovative approaches to address evolving regional risks.

