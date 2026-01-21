403
Australia Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuation
(MENAFN) Authorities in Western Australia issued urgent evacuation orders Wednesday afternoon as a rapidly advancing bushfire threatened lives in a town south of the state capital.
The WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) released an emergency alert shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time warning that residents in southern sections of Collie—located approximately 160 kilometers south of Perth—were in danger and needed to act immediately to survive.
The blaze, first detected around 1 p.m. Wednesday, poses a threat to lives and homes, according to the alert.
Authorities directed residents in the affected zone to leave in a northerly direction if it is safe to do so.
Those unable to flee have been told to get ready to shelter in a room with running water and a clear exit.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) weather station in east Collie recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, creating dangerous fire conditions.
Collie had a population of 8,812 people at the time of the last national census in 2021.
The situation remains fluid as firefighters battle extreme heat and volatile conditions. No casualty reports have been confirmed at this stage, though the emergency classification indicates significant risk to the community.
