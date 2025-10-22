403
Camps International Adds Zanzibar and South Africa Kruger Park Expedition to Its 2026 Expedition Line-Up
(MENAFN- Alto ) Camps International, a social enterprise renowned for providing school expeditions for student volunteers worldwide, including the UAE, has announced the addition of two exciting impact destinations for 2026: Zanzibar and South Africa’s Kruger Park Expedition.
With a mission to deliver life-changing, ethical, and experiential travel opportunities, these new expeditions offer UAE students the chance to explore two of Africa’s most biodiverse and culturally rich destinations, combining adventure, education, and sustainable development.
The announcement comes shortly after Camps International was named Best Sustainable Tour Operator 2025 at the World Youth and Student Travel Conference (WYSTC) Global Youth Travel Awards. The recognition highlights the organisation’s ongoing commitment to responsible, community-led travel and meaningful youth engagement.
Sharon Palmer, Managing Director at Camps International, said: “Zanzibar and Kruger Park truly reflect what Camps International stands for: travel with purpose, heart, and impact. These expeditions invite students to step outside their comfort zones, connect with diverse communities, and contribute to projects that leave a genuine, positive legacy. Through experiences like these, young people discover their potential to make a difference and see the world through a more compassionate lens. Being recognised as the Best Sustainable Tour Operator this year, Camps International is committed to providing meaningful travel that creates lasting change.”
With each journey designed to inspire purpose, resilience, and curiosity, Camps International’s 2026 expeditions bring together adventure, culture, and impact. So, what can students expect from these new destinations?
● South Africa – Kruger Park Expedition: Students will embark on a journey that combines adventure, cultural immersion, and conservation in one of Africa’s most celebrated wildlife reserves. They will contribute to environmental restoration projects such as snare removal, invasive plant clearance, and habitat rehabilitation, while learning bushcraft and survival skills, including fire-making, tracking, and geology identification. The expedition also includes a full-day safari in Kruger National Park and a hike through Blyde River Canyon. Students will collaborate with local NGOs on education and community upliftment projects that support children’s development through classroom activities, art and sport, promoting leadership, teamwork, and empathy while fostering sustainable connections with local communities.
● Zanzibar – Tanzania: Nestled off the coast of East Africa, Zanzibar offers students an immersive experience that blends marine conservation, cultural exchange, and environmental learning. Students will visit the Jozani Forest in search of red colobus monkeys, explore mangrove forests through reforestation initiatives, and take part in dolphin-spotting and coral conservation activities. The expedition also features a Sponge Farm Tour, spice farm visits, and eco-bricking projects that promote sustainability and community enterprise. Through shared meals, Swahili lessons, and local craft workshops, students will experience Zanzibar’s vibrant culture first-hand, gaining insight into local livelihoods while contributing to marine protection and sustainable tourism initiatives.
In addition to these new 2026 expeditions, Camps International has expanded its International Award destinations for schools completing the Qualifying Venture of the Adventurous Journey section of the Gold or Silver International Award as a part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.
Students can choose from locations, including Borneo, Cambodia, Kenya, and Nepal, each offering unique environments and cultural contexts to enrich their Award experience.
In Borneo, students can select between the Gold Expedition and Silver Expedition, combining trekking with community projects focused on reforestation and wildlife protection. Similarly, Cambodia offers both Gold and Silver expeditions that immerse students in local village life and historical exploration.
Due to popular demand, Camps International has also extended its Nepal programme, adding additional practice hikes and cultural engagement opportunities through the Nepal International Award Gold Expedition.
Through these International Award journeys, students not only complete their Adventurous Journey qualifying requirements but also deepen their understanding of global diversity, teamwork, and environmental awareness.
With over 23 years of experience, Camps International continues to deliver life-changing expeditions at its permanent camps across seven countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Borneo and Cambodia. The organisation remains deeply committed to advancing several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Camps also offer expeditions in Latin America for schools seeking extended programmes, featuring destinations such as Peru, Ecuador and Costa Rica, further reinforcing its mission to inspire young minds through sustainable, service-led travel.
