Bitcoin Mining Waste Heat Warms Canadian Greenhouses

Bitcoin mining has long drawn scrutiny for its energy use and heat generation, often treated as a byproduct to be cooled away. In cold climates, however, that thermal output is being explored as a valuable resource rather than waste. A Manitoba pilot project pairs mining hardware with greenhouse farming to test whether the heat produced by servers can preheat water and support agricultural operations, potentially cutting energy costs and reducing emissions.



Bitcoin mining produces substantial heat that is frequently treated as waste; in frigid regions, this heat is being tested as a usable byproduct.

A Manitoba pilot integrates Bitcoin mining with greenhouse farming, reusing server heat as a supplemental heating source for agriculture.

Liquid-cooled mining systems tend to capture heat more efficiently and at higher, more stable temperatures, making recovered energy suitable for industrial heating applications. Reuse of mining heat could lower operating costs for both miners and greenhouse operators by boosting energy efficiency and reducing fossil-fuel dependence.

Market context: The story reflects a broader shift toward integrating digital infrastructure with local energy needs, highlighting heat recovery as a potential bridge between crypto mining and regional heating networks.

Bitcoin mining relies on specialized hardware that performs trillions of calculations to secure the network and validate transactions. This sustained processing generates significant heat, comparable to data centers but often with higher power density. Traditionally, operators vent that heat as a byproduct or rely on cooling systems that consume more electricity. In cold climates, this creates a paradox: electricity is used to generate heat, and additional energy is spent cooling to prevent heat buildup. Yet this same heat could be captured and repurposed, turning a waste product into a productive energy vector.

In Manitoba, a collaborative effort between hardware maker Canaan and Bitforest Investment is testing whether the heat produced by mining can support greenhouse farming. The project is designed as a 24‐month proof of concept and operates with ~3 megawatts of mining capacity, using roughly 360 liquid-cooled Avalon miners. The heat is collected through a closed-loop system and transferred to the greenhouse's water-based heating network. Rather than replacing existing heating infrastructure, the system preheats incoming water, reducing the energy required from traditional boilers, especially in the harsh winter months.

Greenhouses, particularly in northern locales, require steady, reliable warmth to sustain year-round crops like tomatoes. In engineering terms, mining heat presents a predictable, continuous energy stream that, if recovered efficiently, can be converted into usable thermal energy for industrial heating. The use of liquid cooling is central to this dynamic because it captures heat at higher and more stable temperatures than air cooling, broadening the potential applications beyond simple space heating to district heating and industrial processes.

Did you know? In parts of Finland and Sweden, waste heat from conventional data centers is used to warm entire residential districts through municipal heating grids.

The Manitoba pilot: Canaan and Bitforest collaborate

The Manitoba initiative brings together Canaan, a leading supplier of mining hardware, with Bitforest Investment, a firm focused on sustainable infrastructure and agriculture. The project's 3 MW of mining capacity is designed to operate as a proof of concept, gathering data on heat capture and integration with existing heating systems. Liquid-cooled miners are connected to a closed-loop heat exchange that transfers thermal energy into the greenhouse's heating infrastructure, effectively preheating water used for climate control.

Instead of relying solely on conventional heating systems, the pilot uses mining heat as a preheater, reducing the energy draw from boilers during cold months. This approach not only lowers operating costs but also positions mining facilities as potential partners in local energy ecosystems rather than isolated industrial sites. It mirrors larger trends in data center design where waste heat is being repurposed for urban and regional needs, reinforcing the idea that digital infrastructure can complement traditional energy networks.

Synergy between Bitcoin mining and greenhouse agriculture

Greenhouses demand consistent, high-quality heat to maintain stable temperatures for crops. The Manitoba project argues that mining heat, when captured efficiently, can meet a substantial portion of that demand. Liquid cooling, by maintaining higher temperature differentials, improves heat recovery prospects and broadens the range of usable outputs-from preheating water to supporting auxiliary processes in finishing and drying steps within agriculture.

Other industries are exploring similar concepts, including home heating, industrial drying, and district networks, as part of a broader push toward more energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Although heat reuse doesn't eliminate mining's energy footprint, it can markedly improve energy utilization by converting part of the electricity input into productive thermal energy rather than dissipating it as waste.

Limitations and future potential

The Manitoba model is not a universal fix. Upfront costs for liquid-cooled systems and heat-exchange equipment are higher than traditional setups, and the economics depend on sustained heat demand and proximity to heat users. Not every location has nearby partners that can efficiently utilize recovered heat, as heat transport over long distances incurs losses. Moreover, any heating system must maintain reliability; mining uptime is a prerequisite for stable heat output. Environmental benefits are amplified when mining relies on low-carbon electricity, underscoring the importance of green energy sourcing in future deployments.

Nevertheless, the Manitoba initiative could inform replicable models for cold climates, potentially enabling deployments in northern regions of the United States, parts of Europe, and other agricultural zones that rely on heated greenhouses. By treating mining as infrastructure that can support local energy needs, the industry moves closer to a narrative where crypto mining integrates with broader regional planning, rather than standing apart as a standalone, energy-intensive activity.

As the industry tests and refines these models, the evolving story of Bitcoin's energy footprint may pivot from total consumption debates to the smarter, localized use of energy-where the heat generated by digital mining becomes a tangible asset for communities and businesses alike.

