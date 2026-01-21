Bengaluru Traffic Police Book Lamborghini Driver After Viral Rash Driving Video (WATCH)

Bengaluru Traffic Police have registered an FIR against the driver of a green Lamborghini Huracan after a video of the luxury supercar recklessly weaving through traffic on Mysuru Road near Kengeri went viral on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

The footage showed the high-end sports car speeding at high velocity and dangerously cutting through congested traffic, posing a serious risk to other road users and pedestrians. The video was widely shared by netizens, drawing sharp criticism online and prompting police to take suo motu cognisance of the digital evidence and launch an investigation.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have registered an FIR against the driver of a green Lamborghini Huracan for allegedly driving in a reckless and rash manner on the busy Mysuru Road near #Kengeri action follows a viral video circulating on Instagram and X, which showed the... twitter/YlT1XMc2uM

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) January 21, 2026

Acting on the viral clip, Kengeri traffic police registered a case under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with rash or negligent driving on public roads that endangers human life or the safety of others. Police have also used provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act in their legal response.

A senior traffic official stated that the aim of the action is to send a clear message that no driver - even of high-end vehicles - is above the law and that irresponsible behaviour on public roads will not be tolerated. Authorities are now working to trace the identity of the driver and verify the registration details of the Lamborghini to proceed with further legal action.

The incident highlights the growing role of social media and citizen-captured footage in assisting law enforcement to identify dangerous driving patterns and enforce traffic regulations more effectively. Videos like these have fueled public debates about safety and accountability on urban roads, with many users demanding harsher penalties for stunt driving and reckless behaviour.

Bengaluru, one of India's busiest cities, has seen a rise in similar videos showing traffic violations, dangerous stunts, and high-speed driving. In many cases, police have relied on dashcam recordings and mobile uploads as evidence to book offenders. The swift response to the Lamborghini incident underscores the city's attempt to curb road dangers and reinforce compliance with traffic laws.

With legal proceedings underway, authorities are expected to announce updates on the driver's identity and any consequent penalties, continuing efforts to promote safer roads in the tech hub of Karnataka.