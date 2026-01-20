Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Second Central Yilgarn RC Drilling Rig Commences Operations

Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN) advised that a second reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rig has now commenced operations as part of its Phase 1 drilling program across the Evanston and Yerilgee Gold Projects in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Second reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rig has commenced operations at the Evanston and Yerilgee Projects as part of Catalina's ~20,000m drilling program

- Additional rig enables accelerated drilling across multiple priority targets in parallel

- Assay results from ongoing drilling programs remain pending and will be integrated with geological modelling to guide follow-up drilling

Catalina Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:

"The commencement of a second RC rig materially increases our ability to progress priority targets across Evanston and Yerilgee in parallel. This additional capacity allows us to advance drilling efficiently while ensuring assay results are rapidly incorporated into geological models to inform follow-up drilling decisions."

The drilling is part of the Company's Phase 1 exploration program, targeting a series of structurally and geochemically defined prospects across the Evanston and Yerilgee corridors (Figures 1 and 2*).

Phase 1 comprises approximately 8,000 metres of planned reverse circulation ("RC") and aircore ("AC") drilling across a number of priority targets, including Leghorn, Viper South and T1B at Evanston, and T8, Chicken Little and Snowflake at Yerilgee.

The additional rig provides increased drilling capacity and allows Catalina to progress multiple priority targets concurrently across both project areas. This acceleration reflects the number and quality of targets identified through recent geological interpretation, in-field observations and target definition work.

Drilling continues across priority targets at Evanston and Yerilgee, with samples collected on a continuous metre-by-metre basis and submitted for laboratory analysis on a rolling basis. Assay results are pending and once received, will be integrated with geological modelling to support target refinement and guide subsequent drilling programs.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Investors - Shareholders Ross Cotton Executive Director T: +61 (0)8 6165 8858