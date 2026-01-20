Rajasthan Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued, Temperatures Set To Drop

Rajasthan Weather LATEST Update: Rajasthan's weather is shifting again. After a recent cold wave, a fresh western disturbance is bringing cloud cover, rain alerts. January 22 to 25, several districts including Jaipur and Jodhpur may witness showers

Rajasthan is experiencing rapid weather changes as a new western disturbance becomes active. While the earlier cyclonic circulation over northwestern Rajasthan has weakened, cloud movement continues over Shekhawati, Sikar and nearby regions. This has created noticeable day and night temperature differences. Meteorologists indicate that the coming days may bring Maavath-like conditions, offering brief relief from dry winter weather but increasing chill afterward.

Light drizzle was recorded in parts of Jaipur during the last 24 hours, while most other districts remained dry. Moderate to dense fog appeared in isolated areas. The highest maximum temperature touched around 30 degrees Celsius in the Jawai Dam region, while Pali recorded one of the lowest minimum temperatures. Several districts including Fatehpur, Churu, Jaipur and Mount Abu witnessed low night temperatures, confirming continued winter intensity across the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in six districts on January 22. Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is expected in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Shekhawati first. By January 23, showers may extend to Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions. Weather is likely to clear on January 24 and 25, but temperatures may fall by 2 to 4 degrees, with dense fog increasing the cold conditions.