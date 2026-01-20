Madurai LIC Officer Murder Case: Colleague Set Woman Manager On Fire, AAO Arrested

An incident that initially appeared to be a tragic fire accident at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) branch office in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has been officially reclassified by police as a premeditated murder.

The December 17 blaze, which claimed the life of senior branch manager A. Kalyani Nambi (54-55), was reportedly staged by her colleague after a professional dispute emerged during police investigation. The case was first recorded as an accidental fire but took a dramatic turn following persistent family complaints and forensic evidence.

Evidence and Arrest: From Accident to Murder

According to Madurai police, Assistant Administrative Officer Ram (46), who worked with Kalyani at the LIC branch on West Veli Street near the Madurai railway junction, has been arrested in connection with her death.

Investigators allege Ram intentionally poured petrol on Kalyani and set her on fire inside the office building, with evidence indicating he did so to conceal professional misconduct. Initially, Ram also suffered burns and claimed the fire was an accident, a version that aligned with early reports of an“accidental fire.”

The breakthrough came after forensic analysis, CCTV footage, and inconsistent statements by the accused raised suspicion. Additionally, Kalyani's family maintained from the start that the circumstances did not add up, pushing police to dig deeper into the case. A post-mortem and inspection of the scene showed injuries that suggested Kalyani was assaulted prior to the blaze.

Police say the accused attempted to mislead investigators by inventing a story about a masked intruder and theft, but contradictions in his narrative eventually unravelled his plan. His injuries were minor relative to the intensity of the inferno, which also raised questions about his version of events.

The motive is reported to stem from irregularities and delays in settling death claim files within the LIC branch. Kalyani, known for her diligence, had allegedly warned Ram about his handling of more than 40 pending death claims -- a matter that would have triggered internal disciplinary actions. Investigators believe Ram feared exposure and disciplinary consequences, prompting him to take extreme and violent action.

This shocking revelation has sparked wider concern over workplace safety and dispute resolution within institutional settings, and the police continue to investigate whether others were involved or aware of the crime.