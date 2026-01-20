403
Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Launches “New Year. New Drive.” Value Campaign to Start 2026
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Nissan of Arabian Automobiles, the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive Nissan distributor in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has launched its start-of-year campaign under the theme “New Year. New Drive.”, offering savings of up to AED 50,000 across selected passenger vehicles.
The campaign reflects Nissan of Arabian Automobiles’ focus on starting the year with clear, accessible value, supported by long-term ownership reassurance and the confidence of purchasing directly from the official dealer network.
The retail offer also extends across Nissan’s wider passenger line-up, including Magnite, Kicks, Altima, X-Trail, X-Terra, Pathfinder, and Nissan Z, addressing a broad range of lifestyle, family, and performance needs, with savings of up to AED 50,000 available on selected models.
At the forefront of the campaign is the Nissan Patrol range, including Patrol, Patrol PRO-4X, and Patrol NISMO, reinforcing its position as Nissan’s flagship SUV in the UAE. As part of the start-of-year offering, customers can benefit from savings of up to AED 20,000 on selected Patrol variants, highlighting the model’s continued leadership across power, comfort, and all-terrain capability.
All eligible retail vehicles are supported by five years Nissan warranty and five years roadside assistance, reinforcing peace of mind and long-term ownership confidence from the moment customers drive away.
In parallel, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles is extending its start-of-year momentum to business customers through “New Year. New Fleet.”, offering five years of service, five years of warranty, and five years of roadside assistance on selected fleet and commercial models. Fleet customers also benefit from comprehensive ownership packages designed to support operational efficiency and cost predictability.
By bringing both retail and fleet offers under one unified start-of-year campaign, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles continues to support individual and business customers with practical value, trusted ownership, and solutions aligned with the realities of mobility in the UAE.
To take advantage of these promotions or learn more, visit your nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom or head to
