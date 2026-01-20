Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Colder Weather Forecasted From Tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Temperatures are expected to drop further from tomorrow, January 21, until the weekend, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

"Cold weather conditions are expected to return, with a noticeable drop in temperatures," QMD stated.

Fresh to strong northwesterly winds are expected to herald increased wind chill. Marine warnings are also in effect during this period.

The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

