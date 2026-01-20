Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Condemns Unprofessional Behaviour Of Some Journalists During Post-Match Press Conference At Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Final In Morocco

2026-01-20 04:15:10
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, January 20, 2026/APO Group/ --

The AIPS Executive Committee ( ) strongly condemns the behaviour of colleagues who prevented the post-match press conference of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat from proceeding smoothly on Sunday, 18 January.

Our Association cannot accept that certain colleagues could tarnish the dignity of our profession, hence we have asked our colleagues at AIPS Africa for a detailed report on the incident.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

