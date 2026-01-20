BJP Steps Up Pressure On CPI(M) In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (IANS) The political temperature in Kerala rose sharply on Tuesday as the BJP escalated its campaign over the Sabarimala gold theft case, organising protest marches to the residences of two key CPI(M) leaders - former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in Thiruvananthapuram and incumbent Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan in Kottayam.

The protests came amid growing scrutiny of the alleged gold smuggling from the Sabarimala temple, a case that has triggered parallel investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan questioned why Surendran had not been arrested if the temple's tantri could be taken into custody in connection with the case, demanding that the probe be handed over to the CBI.

He alleged that the SIT was deliberately delaying the filing of a charge sheet, allowing the accused to remain free.

Surendran, who had earlier been questioned by the SIT, has been under sustained political attack from Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who has repeatedly pointed fingers at the former minister since the case surfaced.

BJP leaders argue that political accountability cannot be selective and insist that Surendran's role be investigated in depth.

Simultaneously, BJP workers marched to the office of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan in Kottayam, leading to clashes with police.

Security personnel used water cannons several times to disperse protesters attempting to break through barricades, resulting in scuffles and heightened tension in the area.

Amid the political confrontation, Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar said the Board would fully cooperate with the ED probe, asserting that it would support any effort aimed at uncovering the truth.

He described the irregularities at Sabarimala as a“systemic failure” and said corrective mechanisms were being put in place to ensure such lapses do not recur.

Jayakumar declined to comment on the merits of the case, citing court directions, but stressed the need for greater transparency to restore devotees' trust in the Board's functioning.

Meanwhile, the SIT intensified its investigation, with expert teams reaching the temple for detailed inspections.

While Vasavan publicly welcomed the SIT investigation - earlier appreciated by the High Court - he expressed reservations about the ED's involvement, citing past experiences that, he said, raised questions about the agency's credibility.

As investigations progress on multiple fronts, the case continues to fuel a high-stakes political battle with broader implications for governance and accountability in Kerala.