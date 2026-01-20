People Seeking Separate Jammu State Are Unwise: Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 20 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday that those talking of dividing Jammu from Kashmir are unwise and don't realise the consequences.

Responding to the demand of former Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu and legislator, Sajad Gani Lone, that the Valley should be separated from the Jammu division, Farooq Abdullah said,“We have never thought on those lines. We have been opposing the separation of Ladakh from J&K. What did the people of Ladakh get by getting a union territory? They are now demanding that they should be again united with J&K.

Asked about the demand of former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, that the Chenab Valley region should be given a separate division, Farooq Abdullah said that it is an old demand.

“It is like the Dixon plan that had sought carving out greater Kashmir by merging the Muslim majority parts of Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley region with Kashmir. These things are not practical,” he added.

Asked whether J&K needs to have more districts than the present 20, Farooq Abdullah said,“There should be no more districts. If we can manage the existing ones, that would be a great achievement,” he asserted.

Talking about Pakistan always being bent upon mischief, the NC president said,“Remember what Vajpayeeji said. We can change our friends, but not our neighbours. We have to live with this reality.”

About Mehbooba Mufti blaming the Omar Abdullah-led government for its alleged failure to address the grievances of the people, he said,“She was herself Chief Minister, and so was her father. What have they done?”

Asked to comment on the recent meeting between the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Farooq Abdullah said,“This question you should ask Omar, not me”.