National Planning Council Participates In World Economic Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: As part of its participation in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the National Planning Council (NPC) hosted a panel discussion at the Qatar Pavilion. Organized by the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), the session delved into the theme:“Governance with Foresight: Designing Institutions for the Next Decades.”

The panel brought together distinguished speakers, including Assistant Secretary-General for the Center for Future Foresight and National Visions at NPC Bassam Issa Al Mannai, Senior Counsellor for Strategic Foresight and Head of the Strategic Foresight Unit at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Rafał Kierzenkowski, and Executive Director of the Government Outcomes Lab at the University of Oxford Andrea Anastasiou.

The discussion focused on pathways for shaping institutional models that remain effective and sustainable amid rapidly shifting global dynamics. It also underscored the robustness of Qatar's planning ecosystem, highlighting its capacity to embed foresight methodologies and data-driven tools into the national planning framework. This approach serves to guide strategic development and enable informed, long-term decision-making.

During the panel, speakers explored avenues to institutionalize foresight as an effective and actionable instrument within government operations to support decision-making. This approach helps identify opportunities and risks early while improving coordination across government institutions. Furthermore, they noted that integrating data-driven and future-oriented analytics into core daily operations helps governments shift from a reactive approach to a proactive, coherent mode of action.

The discussion also highlighted the critical role of anticipatory planning in enhancing the reliability and predictability of public trends, particularly in a global environment marked by geopolitical fragmentation, rapid technological change, and shifting patterns of capital flows. Panelists underscored that clear and consistent national strategic directions are crucial for reinforcing investor confidence. Such alignment not only helps the business sector make long-term investment decisions but also empowers governments to maintain the agility required to adapt policies in response to emerging developments.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Center for Future Foresight and National Visions at NPC Bassam Issa Al Mannail, said,“In the State of Qatar, strategic foresight is a foundational pillar guiding government decision-making, ensuring that our policies, budgets, and initiatives remain firmly aligned with our long-term national priorities. By proactively embedding data, predictive modeling, and forward-looking insights into our decision-making processes, we can respond with agility to global transformations while preserving the clarity, coherence, and long-term reliability of our development path.”

As the coordinating body steering the unified national effort to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Planning Council's participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting reflects Qatar's commitment to turning its long-term aspirations into tangible outcomes. This commitment is pursued through the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which focuses on seven key national outcomes, ensuring that national priorities continue to be the main driver of all policies, budgets, and strategic initiatives.

The National Planning Council's participation at the World Economic Forum further underscores its leadership in enhancing institutional coordination and advancing the country's development trajectory through an integrated ecosystem of planning, foresight, and execution. The panel discussion was a key component of Qatar's broader participation at the WEF, which focused on long-term economic growth, technological transformation, investment in human capital, and rebuilding trust amid an increasingly complex global landscape.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is the premier global platform where senior government officials, international organizations, corporate leaders, and academic experts convene to discuss pressing global challenges and shape the opportunities that will define the international landscape in the years ahead.