Flanked By PM Modi And Union Ministers, Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As New BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's new national president Nitin Nabin took charge of his office at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday, hours after his formal elevation to the post.

The new BJP president was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to his office. Other senior leaders who flanked him included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and outgoing party president Jagat Prasad Nadda.

PM Modi also met the family members of Nitin Nabin briefly, congratulated them on his assuming the big role and also shared some light-hearted conversations.

The elevation of 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as the BJP's new national president marks a 'novel' era in the party and also a generational shift, reflecting its thrust on raising a new young leadership under his stewardship.

Earlier, addressing the BJP leaders and workers, PM Modi described Nitin Nabin as his 'boss' and himself as a mere party worker.

"When it comes to the party affairs, then I am a worker, and Nitin Nabin is my boss," he said amid loud cheers at the party headquarters.

Nabin has "youth energy" as well as a "long experience in the organisation", the Prime Minister further said, adding that these will be "very beneficial" for the party.

After being elected the new BJP National President, Nitin Nabin said that this day is "a moment of resolve" for him, as he is not just assuming a post but also the "ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of the party".

He said, "We are associated with such a political party, where politics is not power, it is spiritual practice, not indulgence, but sacrifice. It is not luxury and comfort, it is austerity. Politics is not a position of authority; it is a responsibility."

"This day is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position, but also the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party," he said.

Earlier, in the run-up to his election as the next BJP president, Nabin garnered nationwide support as the party's Returning Officer gathered 37 nomination sets in his support, including the one from the Parliamentary party.

Meanwhile, the new BJP chief has been accorded Z-category security cover, after formal election as the party's national president.

Officials confirmed that the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been tasked with providing him with high-level protection.

Armed CRPF commandos will now accompany him during nationwide travels, public engagements, and at his residence, ensuring round-the-clock safety.