Knowledge Most Enduring Instrument Of Social Transformation: VP Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited the Harijan Sevak Sangh at the historic Gandhi Ashram in New Delhi to inaugurate the Mahadev Desai Library Extension, describing knowledge as the most enduring instrument of social transformation.

The Vice President also visited the Kasturba Museum located within the Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi stayed during their visits to Delhi in the 1930s and 1940s, said an official statement.

Describing the visit as deeply emotional, the Vice President said that walking through the Ashram, including the simple home and kitchen used by Kasturba Ba, offered a powerful reminder of the austere lives led by India's leaders, marked by simplicity, sacrifice and unwavering determination.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said the inauguration of the Mahadev Desai Library extension was not merely the expansion of a physical space, but a reaffirmation of the belief

During the programme, the Vice President released the book“Age of Enlightenment: Mahatma Gandhi's Vision” authored by Prof. Dr Sankar Kumar Sanyal, for the Gandhian fraternity. He also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Thakkar Bapa and Vinoba Bhave.

Reflecting on Mahatma Gandhi's personal transformation, the Vice President recalled how Gandhiji's decision to abandon Western attire was shaped by his encounter with the poverty of Indian farmers, including at Madurai railway station, where he resolved to wear only a loincloth or Dhoti.

He said this transformation symbolised Gandhiji's lifelong commitment to identifying with the masses and working for their upliftment. He also referred to Gandhiji's advocacy of swadeshi, noting how he opposed India's cotton being processed in Manchester and sold back to Indians, and instead championed Swadeshi.

Describing the Harijan Sevak Sangh as a seed planted by Mahatma Gandhi, the Vice President said its work has borne lasting fruit by helping the nation overcome social evils such as untouchability through education, awareness and service. He emphasised that birth does not determine whether an individual is good or bad; it is character that defines a person.

Recalling the life of former President of India K.R. Narayanan, the Vice President noted that the Harijan Sevak Sangh had played a pivotal role in supporting his education and shaping his journey.

He expressed confidence that the Sangh would continue to nurture many more such exemplary individuals in the future, adding that sincere service to society creates individuals of character and conscience.

Highlighting the reciprocal relationship between the individual and society, the Vice President said that while individuals often overlook the role society plays in shaping them, every individual has a duty to give back to society. He underlined that service to society is both a moral obligation and a pathway to nation-building.

The Vice President also lauded the contributions of Gujarat to the nation, expressing gratitude for three towering personalities it has given India -- Mahatma Gandhi for the nation's freedom, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for national unity, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's development.