Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly And Aghdara Pay Tribute To 20 January Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
A minute of silence was observed throughout Azerbaijan, including Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, to mark the memory of the 20 January martyrs today at 12:00 (GMT +4).
Traffic and pedestrian movement in Khankendi were suspended. Car horns were honked in memory of the martyrs. Flags were lowered to half-mast.
On the night of January 19-20, 1990, without a prior declaration of a state of emergency, the Soviet army began military operations against Azerbaijan. During the tragedy, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 were illegally arrested. As a result of the Soviet army's operations, 200 residential buildings, houses, and personal and state property were destroyed.
