AI-Based Blood Test May Detect Alzheimer's Early

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An artificial intelligence integrated blood biomarker test, combined with structured imaging pathways, could help detect Alzheimer's disease well before severe cognitive symptoms appear, a leading diagnostic centre chain said on Monday.

Introducing the new diagnostic approach, Mahajan Imaging and Labs said the method supports a shift from symptom-based evaluation to a biology-first diagnosis in Indian clinical practice. The approach integrates an AI-backed blood biomarker test with PET and MRI imaging to enable earlier and more accurate detection of the disease.

The test is based on the pTAU/Aβ1-42 blood biomarker, which has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The expanded diagnostic pathway was formally introduced and discussed during a scientific symposium held in Gurugram on Sunday.

Globally, Alzheimer's diagnosis increasingly relies on amyloid PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid testing. However, experts noted that in India, limited availability and high costs, which can go up to Rs 2 lakh per scan, have restricted access to amyloid PET imaging, forcing many clinicians to depend largely on symptom-based assessments.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging and Labs, said the integration of laboratory diagnostics with imaging is a key differentiator. He said combining blood biomarkers with PET imaging can significantly improve early diagnosis and also help in monitoring patients undergoing newer treatments to assess treatment response.

The conclusions from the symposium will be shared with the Neurological Society of India to assist in formulating guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease in the country. Dr Mahajan said the approach could also influence early diagnostic practices in other parts of the world.

Dr Shelly Mahajan, laboratory director at the centre, said Alzheimer's diagnosis has traditionally depended on the appearance of clinical symptoms, often delaying meaningful intervention. She said blood-based biomarkers allow clinicians to identify the underlying pathology much earlier, giving patients and families more time to plan care and make informed decisions.

Dr M V Padma, chairperson of neurology at Paras Health, Gurugram, said integrating blood biomarkers with MRI and PET-CT imaging supports timely detection, appropriate referral, and better planning of care, while also reducing the long-term burden on families and the healthcare system.