First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

2026-01-19 10:04:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

According to Azernews, the post reads:“I respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs!”

