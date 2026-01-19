First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

According to Azernews , the post reads:“I respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs!”

