Afghan Activist Wins UAE Award For Supporting Girls' Education

An Emirati foundation awarded its Zayed Humanitarian Solidarity Prize to Afghan activist Zarqa Yaftali for her work supporting girls' education in Afghanistan.

The foundation praised Yaftali for providing educational resources, founding dozens of schools, and advocating for laws protecting women, children, and families.

Since the Taliban's return to power, Afghanistan girls have been barred from attending secondary schools, leaving over 2.2 million girls without formal education this year.

UNICEF and UNESCO report that four million children in Afghanistan are out of school, with poor-quality teaching and economic hardships forcing many into child labor.

Despite international pressure, schools for girls remain closed, prompting activists like Yaftali to offer alternative learning solutions, including online education programs.

Yaftali said receiving the award sends a hopeful message to Afghanistan girls, particularly those accessing education through online platforms.

The Zayed Humanitarian Solidarity Prize has recognized 19 individuals since 2019 for promoting peace, coexistence, and humanitarian work, including leaders in international conflict resolution.

Yaftali's recognition highlights the critical role of civil society in sustaining education for girls despite restrictive policies and systemic challenges in Afghanistan.

