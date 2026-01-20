403
Spain’s PM announces three days of mourning after train crash
(MENAFN) Spain’s prime minister announced three days of national mourning beginning Monday night following a catastrophic high-speed train accident in the southern province of Cordoba that left at least 40 people dead, according to official statements.
Authorities said roughly 120 passengers were injured in the crash, with 12 of them still receiving treatment in intensive care. Reports also indicated that 37 individuals remain unaccounted for, raising uncertainty over whether some of the missing may be among those already confirmed dead.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government is committed to a full and transparent investigation into the incident, stressing accountability and public disclosure. He stated: "We are going to find out the truth, we are going to learn the answer, and when we know it, we will make it known to the public with absolute transparency and clarity," he said.
Preliminary investigations have been launched by the relevant railway safety authorities, while the national rail operator has reportedly ruled out human error as a cause, according to reports.
The collision occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. local time, when a high-speed train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near the town of Adamuz and veered onto a neighboring track. A second high-speed train traveling south from Madrid to Huelva then struck the displaced train, causing both to derail.
Regional officials said two carriages of one of the trains plunged down a four-meter embankment, significantly complicating rescue and recovery efforts, according to reports.
Emergency response teams mobilized extensive resources at the scene, including ambulances, mobile intensive care units, logistical support vehicles, and a medical triage post to stabilize victims before transferring them to hospitals. The military emergency services also deployed dozens of personnel and multiple vehicles to assist in search and rescue operations amid what officials described as an exceptionally difficult day.
