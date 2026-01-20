403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jacopo Lachin Appointed as Hotel Manager of The St. Regis Amman
(MENAFNEditorial) Amman, Jordan
The St. Regis Amman is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacopo Lachin as Hotel Manager, bringing with him a wealth of international experience and a deep passion for luxury hospitality.
Having recently joined The St. Regis Amman, Mr. Lachin plays a key role in leading the hotel’s operations and maintaining the brand’s commitment to excellence. His leadership centers on delivering bespoke guest experiences, nurturing team growth, and ensuring that every touchpoint reflects the distinguished legacy of The St. Regis.
With over 17 years of hospitality experience across Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, the Americas, and Asia, in renowned global destinations, Mr. Lachin has held leadership positions in celebrated properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, The St. Regis Venice, and The EDITION Miami Beach. His diverse expertise in luxury operations and guest engagement equips him to enhance The St. Regis Amman’s standing as a leading destination for both business and leisure travelers in the region.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lachin stated: “It is an immense honor to lead The St. Regis Amman, a property that truly embodies the pinnacle of luxury and timeless elegance, and I am deeply proud to join its remarkable local team, whose intuition and passion bring to life the essence of Living Exquisite every single day." He added: “Together, we will continue to shape a legacy of graceful and genuine hospitality, delivering bespoke experiences that blend global sophistication with the timeless generosity of Jordanian warmth, ensuring The St. Regis Amman remains the premier destination for luminaries and tastemakers.”
In line with the hotel’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction, the St. Regis Amman continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Jordan’s leading luxury destinations, bringing together timeless elegance, world-class service, and the essence of Jordanian warmth.
About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregisor follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition.
The St. Regis Amman is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacopo Lachin as Hotel Manager, bringing with him a wealth of international experience and a deep passion for luxury hospitality.
Having recently joined The St. Regis Amman, Mr. Lachin plays a key role in leading the hotel’s operations and maintaining the brand’s commitment to excellence. His leadership centers on delivering bespoke guest experiences, nurturing team growth, and ensuring that every touchpoint reflects the distinguished legacy of The St. Regis.
With over 17 years of hospitality experience across Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, the Americas, and Asia, in renowned global destinations, Mr. Lachin has held leadership positions in celebrated properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, The St. Regis Venice, and The EDITION Miami Beach. His diverse expertise in luxury operations and guest engagement equips him to enhance The St. Regis Amman’s standing as a leading destination for both business and leisure travelers in the region.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lachin stated: “It is an immense honor to lead The St. Regis Amman, a property that truly embodies the pinnacle of luxury and timeless elegance, and I am deeply proud to join its remarkable local team, whose intuition and passion bring to life the essence of Living Exquisite every single day." He added: “Together, we will continue to shape a legacy of graceful and genuine hospitality, delivering bespoke experiences that blend global sophistication with the timeless generosity of Jordanian warmth, ensuring The St. Regis Amman remains the premier destination for luminaries and tastemakers.”
In line with the hotel’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction, the St. Regis Amman continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Jordan’s leading luxury destinations, bringing together timeless elegance, world-class service, and the essence of Jordanian warmth.
About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregisor follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment