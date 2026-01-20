403
Abu Dhabi and Italy to strengthen strategic partnership and unlock new opportunities
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi - 19 January 2026: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is leading a high-level economic delegation to Italy from –9–22 January 2026 as part of Abu D’abi’s ongoing efforts to deepen strategic partnerships and expand international economic engagement to further enhance the e’irate’s position as a global magnet for talent, businesses and investment.
The visit builds on A’u Dhabi’s economic delegations to major global capitals and financial centres in 2025, reflecting the’ emirate’s commitment to expanding its international engagement with global economic partners around the world.
The delegation includes more than 100 senior officials and executives from both the public and private sectors, including representatives from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs and Hub71. The delegation will meet senior Italian government officials, business leaders and investors to explore new opportunities for cooperation and long-term strategic partnerships.
ADIO, in cooperation with ADDED, will organise the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) Milan on 22 January 2026, bringing together Italian businesses and investors with Abu Dhabi decision-makers to explore opportunities in high-growth sectors. ADIF Milan aims to further strength’n Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted, long-term partner for Italian businesses and investors seeking to invest with Abu Dhabi and expand globally.
Additional forums and engagements will bring together business leaders and investors to advance long-term partnerships and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway to regional and international markets.
His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “Italy has been a key partner for Abu Dhabi and the UAE for over five decades, and our visit will unlock new opportunities, driving economic development. Partnerships are key to Abu D’abi’s Falcon Economy, which is guiding our transition to the next phase of development, and we remain committed to continue building and enhancing ties with leading economies around the globe, address emerging trends and technologies, and focus on human development, sustainability and economic diversification to shape a better future for current and future genera”ions.”
“As the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, ADDED continues to align policy, regulation, capital and talent to translate’Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision into measurable economic outcomes. A testament to the success of our efforts to enhance our bus’ness sector’s attractiveness to investors and entrepreneurs, the number of new businesses in the emirate grew 82 per cent in the pa”t five years.”
More than 680 Italian companies operate in Abu Dhabi across energy, construction, advanced manufacturing, financial services, technology, education and professional services. In 2025, the number of new Italian businesses established in the emirate increased by 29 per cent.
Abu Dhabi-based investors are expanding their presence in Italy, particularly in infrastructure, energy transition, advanced manufacturing and technology-driven industries.
Italy, the world’s 8th largest economy, remains a key partner for Abu Dhabi and the UAE. In the first half of 2025, bilateral non-oil trade between Italy and the UAE reached US$7.9 billion (AED29 billion), representing a 14.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Abu Dhabi and Italy’s focus on clean energy, sustainability, advanced technologies and innovation-led industrial growth provides a solid foundation for long-term collaboration.
