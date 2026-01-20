403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shamim Khan Sami: Becoming a Musical Artist from Dhaka A Story of Passion
(MENAFNEditorial) Shamim Khan Sami is a Bangladeshi musical artist, composer, and internet personality whose journey in music reflects patience, consistency, and a deep emotional connection with sound. From humble beginnings to building his own record label, his story is one of steady growth rather than overnight success.
Early Life and the Beginning of a Musical Journey
Born on December 28 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Shamim Khan Sami grew up in an environment where music gradually became more than just a hobby. His curiosity for melodies, lyrics, and rhythm pushed him toward creative expression at an early age. In 2011, he officially began his music career, marking the start of a long-term commitment to songwriting and vocal performance.
Rather than limiting himself to a single style, Shamim explored multiple sounds and moods, allowing his music to evolve naturally over time. This openness later became one of his strongest creative traits.
Building a Career Through Original Music
Shamim Khan Sami released his first vocal tracks including Tui Je Amar, Moner Aral, and Baby Kache Ashona, which helped him establish an identity as a singer-songwriter who writes and performs his own material. His songs are rooted in emotion, often focusing on love, longing, and personal reflection themes that resonate deeply with listeners.
Over the years, he released a wide range of songs across international digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Anghami. This global distribution allowed his music to reach audiences far beyond Bangladesh.
Notable Songs and Songwriting Work
Among his most recognized works are original songs like Mane Na Mon, Arek Ti Bar, Firey Esho, Jodio Shondha, Nirobodhi, Kokhono Tumi, Megh, Moner Aral, and Tui Je Amar. Many of these tracks highlight his strength as a lyricist who understands emotional pacing and melody balance.
In addition to performing his own songs, Shamim has also written for other artists. One notable example is Kokhono Tumi, performed by Tanjir, which gained appreciation for its lyrical depth.
Work Beyond the Spotlight
Shamim Khan Sami also lent his voice to the song Meher Ban, released under artist Tanjib Sarowar. Although his name was not credited due to an error by the music company, the song remains an important part of his artistic journey. The track’s music was composed by Sajid Sarker, adding another collaborative chapter to Shamim’s career.
Experiences like these shaped his understanding of the industry and strengthened his resolve to maintain creative control over his work.
Founder of Music On Record Label
Driven by independence and creative freedom, Shamim Khan Sami founded Music On Record Label, a music production studio based in Bangladesh. As the owner and founder, he oversees production, songwriting, and artist development, positioning himself not only as an artist but also as a music entrepreneur.
This step allowed him to release music on his own terms while supporting a more sustainable creative process.
Musical Style and Inspirations
Shamim’s music blends elements of Hip-hop, Rap, Pop, and RnB, reflecting both modern influences and emotional storytelling. His artistic inspiration draws from legendary figures such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Michael Jackson, Atif Aslam, A.R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Guru Randhawa, Akon, Farhan Saeed, Tanjib Sarowar, Habib Wahid, and Hridoy Khan.
Rather than imitation, these influences shaped his understanding of melody, rhythm, and global sound sensibilities.
Looking Ahead
Active since 2011 and still evolving, Shamim Khan Sami continues to work on new music, with several upcoming releases planned. His journey stands as an example of how consistency, self-belief, and creative independence can build a lasting presence in the competitive music industry.
From Dhaka to global streaming platforms, Shamim Khan Sami’s story is still being written, one song at a time.
Early Life and the Beginning of a Musical Journey
Born on December 28 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Shamim Khan Sami grew up in an environment where music gradually became more than just a hobby. His curiosity for melodies, lyrics, and rhythm pushed him toward creative expression at an early age. In 2011, he officially began his music career, marking the start of a long-term commitment to songwriting and vocal performance.
Rather than limiting himself to a single style, Shamim explored multiple sounds and moods, allowing his music to evolve naturally over time. This openness later became one of his strongest creative traits.
Building a Career Through Original Music
Shamim Khan Sami released his first vocal tracks including Tui Je Amar, Moner Aral, and Baby Kache Ashona, which helped him establish an identity as a singer-songwriter who writes and performs his own material. His songs are rooted in emotion, often focusing on love, longing, and personal reflection themes that resonate deeply with listeners.
Over the years, he released a wide range of songs across international digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Anghami. This global distribution allowed his music to reach audiences far beyond Bangladesh.
Notable Songs and Songwriting Work
Among his most recognized works are original songs like Mane Na Mon, Arek Ti Bar, Firey Esho, Jodio Shondha, Nirobodhi, Kokhono Tumi, Megh, Moner Aral, and Tui Je Amar. Many of these tracks highlight his strength as a lyricist who understands emotional pacing and melody balance.
In addition to performing his own songs, Shamim has also written for other artists. One notable example is Kokhono Tumi, performed by Tanjir, which gained appreciation for its lyrical depth.
Work Beyond the Spotlight
Shamim Khan Sami also lent his voice to the song Meher Ban, released under artist Tanjib Sarowar. Although his name was not credited due to an error by the music company, the song remains an important part of his artistic journey. The track’s music was composed by Sajid Sarker, adding another collaborative chapter to Shamim’s career.
Experiences like these shaped his understanding of the industry and strengthened his resolve to maintain creative control over his work.
Founder of Music On Record Label
Driven by independence and creative freedom, Shamim Khan Sami founded Music On Record Label, a music production studio based in Bangladesh. As the owner and founder, he oversees production, songwriting, and artist development, positioning himself not only as an artist but also as a music entrepreneur.
This step allowed him to release music on his own terms while supporting a more sustainable creative process.
Musical Style and Inspirations
Shamim’s music blends elements of Hip-hop, Rap, Pop, and RnB, reflecting both modern influences and emotional storytelling. His artistic inspiration draws from legendary figures such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Michael Jackson, Atif Aslam, A.R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Guru Randhawa, Akon, Farhan Saeed, Tanjib Sarowar, Habib Wahid, and Hridoy Khan.
Rather than imitation, these influences shaped his understanding of melody, rhythm, and global sound sensibilities.
Looking Ahead
Active since 2011 and still evolving, Shamim Khan Sami continues to work on new music, with several upcoming releases planned. His journey stands as an example of how consistency, self-belief, and creative independence can build a lasting presence in the competitive music industry.
From Dhaka to global streaming platforms, Shamim Khan Sami’s story is still being written, one song at a time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment