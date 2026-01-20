403
AVTODOM Group will showcase a modern OMODA and JAECOO space in the new AVTODOM Altufyevo showroom
(MENAFN- Abtodom) A new OMODA|JAECOO showroom is opening at the AVTODOM Altufyevo dealership. The 483-square-meter showroom is a modern exhibition area for customers seeking high-tech vehicles with striking designs and advanced capabilities for both urban and off-road driving.
The AVTODOM Altufyevo dealership is located at 85th km of the Moscow Ring Road, Building 5, Building 1. Visitors of the new showroom can enjoy a service area, a separate children's playroom, a café, and parking with convenient access from the Moscow Ring Road. Customers can enjoy a full range of services at the dealership, including purchasing new and used vehicles, trade-in programs, financing, service and test drives.
The OMODA and JAECOO brands are developing their own philosophy. It is based on a combination of technology, safety, progressive design and a careful attention to the needs of modern car owners. A desire for futurism and emotional expressiveness underpins the OMODA brand concept. JAECOO focuses on off-road capabilities and comfortable mobility.
The OMODA C7 is among the flagship models that will be on display in the showroom. This mid-size crossover is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine producing 150 hp and a 7-speed automated manual transmission. Its design is striking, featuring a stylish frameless grille, narrow headlights and a distinctive bumper silhouette. This car successfully combines modern appeal and practicality.
The JAECOO J8 is the most popular model in the JAECOO lineup. This SUV is designed for those who value space, power and comfort in any road conditions. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing up to 249 hp and 385–390 Nm of torque and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The JAECOO J8 features a spacious interior and modern digital driver assistance systems.
Zaur Tsokholov, Director of the AVTODOM Altufyevo Division, notes: "The opening of the OMODA|JAECOO showroom at AVTODOM Altufyevo marks a new stage in the company's development. AVTODOM Group strives to expand its dealer network. We create spaces in our showrooms where clients receive comprehensive service, a high level of comfort and a positive atmosphere".
