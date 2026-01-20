Love And War Release Date Postponed: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Set For 2027? Here's What We Know

The theatrical release landscape is witnessing significant reshuffling, with multiple high-profile films undergoing date revisions. Adding to this list is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand-scale project Love And War, which has reportedly been delayed to 2027, moving away from its originally anticipated release period.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love & War The Movie (@loveandwarmovie)

Sources close to the production informed industry portals that a large portion of the film's shooting remains incomplete. Because of this, the team has reassessed the production timeline. The current plan is to complete principal photography by June this year, after which the film will enter an extensive post-production phase.

Love And War

The delay is largely attributed to the film's massive scale. Love And War reportedly includes elaborate aerial action sequences that demand intensive visual effects work. Given Bhansali's signature emphasis on visual precision and intricate detailing, the post-production process is expected to be lengthy. Those familiar with the project believe that rushing the VFX and finishing stages could compromise the film's intended cinematic quality. As a result, a 2026 release is no longer being considered feasible.

Another important factor influencing the revised schedule is Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming lineup. His other major venture, Ramayana: Part One, is slated for a November 2026 theatrical release. Launching Love And War in the same year would have placed two large-scale Ranbir Kapoor films uncomfortably close on the release calendar. The makers reportedly want to ensure adequate promotional focus and box-office breathing room for both projects.

With filming expected to conclude by June and post-production extending for several months, trade analysts suggest that Love And War is now likely to reach cinemas in early 2027. Possible release windows being considered include January 2027 around Republic Day or February 2027 during the Valentine's Day period. While audiences will have to wait longer, the extended timeline reflects the team's commitment to delivering a visually spectacular and technically polished cinematic experience.