Shock And Outrage As CRPF Officer And Wife Arrested After Brutal Child Abuse Case Involving Young Girl

A CRPF constable and his wife were arrested in Greater Noida after a 10‐year‐old girl was discovered critically injured and placed on ventilator support, following allegations of sustained physical abuse at their official residence.

The child had been living with Constable G.D. Tariq Anwar and his wife Rimpa Khatun inside the CRPF Ecotech‐3 campus. Anwar, posted with the 235th Battalion, claimed the girl was his wife's niece. Police said she was made to work as a domestic help without formal permission from senior authorities.

A written complaint was submitted by a subedar major at the CRPF camp, stating that the girl was routinely assigned household chores and frequently beaten. Investigators revealed that on the intervening night of January 14 and 15, the girl was brutally assaulted, leaving her with severe injuries.

Instead of taking her to the CRPF hospital, Anwar admitted her to Sarvodaya Hospital, telling doctors she had slipped in a bathroom. Medical findings contradicted this claim. Doctors reported multiple old and fresh injuries, broken ribs, deep wounds to the head and chest, and signs of prolonged starvation. Her haemoglobin level was critically low at 1.9, and she was unconscious upon arrival.

The hospital prepared a medico‐legal report and alerted authorities. As her condition worsened, she was referred to Max Hospital in Sector 128, Noida. A hospital spokesperson confirmed she was brought in critical condition on January 15, already on ventilator support.“She was diagnosed with polytrauma and shock. Suspecting possible abuse, the hospital immediately informed police,” the statement said. The child remains in the paediatric intensive care unit.

Senior CRPF officials directed strict action after receiving information. Ecotech‐3 police registered a case under BNS Section 110, relating to an attempt to commit culpable homicide, and arrested both accused following preliminary investigation and medical evidence.

CRPF suspended Anwar and initiated an internal inquiry. A spokesperson said:“Considering the gravity of the incident, the constable was placed under suspension and enquiry has been initiated as per procedure. On receipt of the preliminary medical report, a formal complaint was lodged at PS Ecotech on 17 January 2026. Based on this, Tariq Anwar and his wife were arrested on 18 January 2026. CRPF will fully assist police in the investigation and support the medical treatment of the young girl.”

Police confirmed the child's medical examination has been completed, child welfare authorities have been informed, and further legal action will follow based on findings.