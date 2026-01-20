Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump To Impose 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Says 'Macron Will Join Gaza Board Of Peace'

2026-01-20 01:11:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump on 19 January (US time), said he will impose a 200% tariff on French wines and Champagnes, to pressure French President Emmanuel Macron into joining his 'Board of Peace', Reuters reported.

The statement came when a reporter asked Donald Trump about Macron being likely to decline a seat on the board, aimed at resolving global conflicts.

“Did he (Macron) say that (won't join)? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon. I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join,” Donald Trump tole reporters.

Earlier, Reuters cited a source close to the French president, to report that Macron intends to decline a seat at the peace board.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also confirmed to reporters that he has extended an invite to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(This is a breaking story, more updates to come...)

Live Mint

