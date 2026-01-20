403
Syria approves degrees from Turkish universities in its northern areas
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities approve the recognition of diplomas earned by students who graduate from Turkish universities operating in the country’s northern areas, as stated by reports.
In a statement shared online, the head of Türkiye’s higher education authority says the issue is resolved after coordination between the relevant bodies, noting: “The process regarding recognition by Syria of the diplomas of students who graduated from Turkish universities operating in northern regions of Syria has been positively concluded as a result of contacts carried out between the relevant institutions.”
He explains that the formation of a dedicated committee within Syria’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is a key step. The commission is tasked with validating diplomas issued by Gaziantep University and the University of Health Sciences, while also formalizing the academic standing of students. He adds that this move plays a vital role in preserving students’ rights and protecting their educational accomplishments.
The official also expresses appreciation for the cooperation shown by Syria’s higher education authorities, highlighting their constructive approach and support throughout the process, according to statements.
