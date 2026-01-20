Discovering Strength Within Dr TJ Dabiri Releases Real You Real Feelings An Inspiring Guide For Today's Youth

Rising author and physician Dr. Tajudeen“TJ” Dabiri announces the release of his powerful new book, Real You, Real Feelings: An Inspiring Tale of Authenticity and Calmness, a heartfelt guide created for teenagers and young adults navigating the emotional complexities of growing up in today's world.

Written with compassion, clarity, and lived experience, Dr. Dabiri's book speaks directly to young people who feel the weight of expectations, the strain of comparison, and the often-unspoken battles within their own minds. From the pressures of school and friendships to the challenges intensified by the digital age, Real You, Real Feelings offers reassurance, validation, and hope.

“This book is for every young person who has ever felt overwhelmed, misunderstood, or alone,” Dr. Dabiri shares.“It is a reminder that their feelings matter, their struggles are real, and their resilience is far greater than they realize.”

Rooted in his own upbringing in Africa and deeply influenced by his daughter's personal struggle with depression during the COVID lockdown, Dr. Dabiri brings a unique blend of storytelling, medical understanding, and emotional insight. His background as a physician, professor, pastor, and father allows him to bridge clinical wisdom with heartfelt empathy.

Real You, Real Feelings encourages young readers to honor their emotions, build inner strength, and take charge of their personal growth. It reassures them that they are seen, valued, and capable of overcoming life's challenges with resilience and grace.

About the Author

Tajudeen Dabiri, MD, known as Dr. TJ Dabiri, is a writer, physician, and advocate for youth mental well-being. An Obstetrician and Gynecologist, he currently serves as the Director of the Outpatient Clinic at BronxCare Health System and as Vice Chairman of the OB/GYN Department. He is also an Assistant Professor of Women's Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Beyond his medical expertise, Dr. Dabiri has a passion for crafting emotionally engaging and accessible narratives that simplify complex psychological concepts. As a pastor, husband, and father of three, he brings warmth, relatability, and grounded wisdom to every page he writes.

