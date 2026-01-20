Farah Khan Confirms Director Comeback After 12 Years, New Film Coming Soon

For a long time, Farah Khan's return to the director's chair was treated as a running joke among fans and film circles. Memes, petitions, and nostalgic posts kept asking when she would make another movie. Now, the filmmaker herself has finally put an end to the guessing game. Farah has confirmed that she plans to direct a new film, marking her comeback after more than a decade away from cinema.

Interestingly, this major announcement did not come through a formal interview or industry event. Instead, it surfaced during one of Farah's YouTube vlogs when she visited actor Nakuul Mehta at his Mumbai home. In their conversation, Nakuul mentioned that he missed the kind of vibrant, entertaining films Farah was known for. This prompted Farah to reveal that returning to direction is now firmly on her priority list.

She shared that she intends to start working on a film once her children leave for college, adding that the widespread online petition asking her to return has motivated her. She indicated that she is aiming to begin her next project by the end of the year, which immediately excited fans who have waited years for this announcement.

YouTube Career

While confirming her comeback, Farah also made it clear that her successful YouTube career is here to stay. With her signature humour, she joked that the platform helps her manage household expenses and joked further that if she does direct again, she would prefer to do it with Shah Rukh Khan; otherwise, she could happily continue making YouTube content.

This mention of Shah Rukh Khan sparked instant buzz. Farah and Shah Rukh share one of Bollywood's most iconic director-actor collaborations. Together they created blockbuster entertainers such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. Her last directorial venture, Happy New Year in 2014, was a commercial success, which made her long break from filmmaking all the more noticeable.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki in 2023 and is currently working on Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King, awaiting its release schedule.

During her time away from film sets, Farah reinvented herself in the digital space. She launched her YouTube channel in 2025 on her team's suggestion. Her casual vlogs, lively humour, and the unexpected popularity of her cook Dilip turned her videos into viral hits, giving her a new-generation fan following.

Now, with her confirmation of a film comeback, fans of classic Bollywood entertainers have a new reason to celebrate. After years of anticipation, Farah Khan's return to cinema finally feels real.