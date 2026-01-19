Nitin From Bihar Has Become Nitin Of Entire Country: Sanjay Saraogi On New BJP National President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) As BJP leader Nitin Nabin is set to assume office as the new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday said that“Nitin from Bihar has now become Nitin of the entire country.”

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi described the occasion as a moment of pride and celebration, particularly for Bihar.

“It is a very joyous day. Today, Nitin from Bihar has become Nitin of the entire nation. In fact, he emerged as a national leader on December 15, when he was announced as the National Working President. There is a festive atmosphere across Bihar today, with large screens set up at various places,” he said.

He further added that people across the state are celebrating with great enthusiasm.

“Everyone is very happy here. Holi is still some time away, but it feels as if Diwali is being celebrated throughout Bihar. A new era is beginning for the party,” Saraogi said.

Highlighting Nitin Nabin's leadership qualities, he said that the top leadership from different states has extended its support and nominated him unanimously.

“We have known Nitin Nabin for a long time, and he has always fulfilled his responsibilities with dedication and excellence. Under his leadership, the BJP is sure to reach new heights,” he told IANS.

Saraogi also said that the party will continue to work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

“It is truly a day of joy for all BJP workers,” he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Nitin Nabin offered prayers at several religious sites on Tuesday ahead of formally taking charge as the new National President of the party.

Early in the morning, Nabin, currently National Working President of the BJP, visited the Jhandewalan Temple and offered his prayers.

He also offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and the Prachin Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir at Mandir Marg, Near Gol Market.

Nabin then proceeded to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and sought blessings ahead of assuming the office later in the day.

Meanwhile, celebrations are ongoing outside the BJP headquarters, which has been decorated to welcome the new president of the party.

Tight security arrangements are also in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several senior party leaders, will attend the swearing-in ceremony. The event is expected to witness the participation of BJP Chief Ministers, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party's national executive committee.

The BJP on Monday declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post of National President after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party's 12th national chief.

In an official announcement issued late on Monday, National Returning Officer K. Laxman said that only one name, that of Nitin Nabin, remained in the fray following the completion of the nomination process and the withdrawal window.

The Returning Officer confirmed that 37 sets of nomination papers had been received in support of Nabin between 2 and 4 p.m., all of which were found valid after scrutiny.

No withdrawals were recorded, and no other candidates filed nominations.

Nabin, the 45-year-old National Working President appointed on December 14 last year, has received overwhelming backing from the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing party President J.P. Nadda.