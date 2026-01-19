MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post La Fortuna and Lake Arenal: The Law That Could Bring Years of Uncertainty appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Lake Arenal is not just a scenic backdrop or a postcard image. It is a source of employment and income for entire families, and it is the driving force behind small businesses that depend on tourism to survive.

However, despite its economic and social importance, tourism activities on the lake have been operating for years without clear rules to provide legal backing.

This lack of legal certainty is now jeopardizing the future of many communities around the lake. That is why, on Monday, deputies will analyze Bill 22.981 in plenary session, an initiative that seeks to regulate the use of the reservoir and provide certainty to those who make their living from tourism in the area.

Given this scenario, municipalities, tourism chambers, and representatives of the private sector sent a letter to the Legislative Assembly asking that the discussion not be blocked and that the bill be allowed to move forward to a vote.

The call is not intended to avoid debate, but rather to allow for analysis of a proposal that, according to the sector, responds to a reality that already exists in the territory.

The bill, which is being analyzed by the Legislative Assembly, seeks to provide legal certainty for activities in the reservoir and its area of influence by creating the Arenal Reservoir National Water Landscape and defining clear rules for the sustainable use of the lake.

For tourist destinations such as La Fortuna, the progress of the project represents an urgent need. Currently, tourist activity on Lake Arenal lacks a specific legal framework to regulate it.

The property administrator, ICE, does not have legal authorization to grant tourist permits, which leaves operators and businesses in a state of legal uncertainty, despite the fact that services have been provided for years.

Tadeo Morales, president of the Arenal Chamber of Tourism, explained that the sector is not opposed to the legislative debate, but does ask that the discussion move forward without obstacles.

“We support healthy debate, but we ask that you not prevent the bill from being discussed and voted on today,” he said.

Morales indicated that the country needs clear tools to ensure that tourism maintains standards of quality, safety, and professionalism. At this time, he added, the main shortcoming is in the legal sphere, which makes it essential for the bill to move forward in the Legislative Assembly and not be blocked by interests that are unaware of the reality of the communities.

The tourism leader warned that the lack of regulation not only affects entrepreneurs, but also exposes the country to losing development opportunities in areas with high rates of social vulnerability.

“The communities living around the lake depend heavily on small and medium-sized businesses linked to tourism, such as fishing tours, bird watching, and water transportation services between strategic points,” he added.

One of the clearest examples is transportation across Lake Arenal between La Fortuna and Monteverde, considered one of the region's main tourist attractions. These are medium-sized companies that provide a key service for tourist connectivity, but currently operate without a legal framework to formalize and support their activity.

According to Morales, the project would allow for the orderly development of the lake and surrounding areas, preventing any future authority from prohibiting activities that have been fundamental to the local economy.

“They are not large companies, but with this project we could formalize what already exists and prevent the country from losing valuable tourist attractions,” he explained.

The sector's call is clear: allow discussion of the bill, introduce improvements through motions if deemed necessary, but without blocking the initiative.

For those who make their living from tourism in La Fortuna and the surrounding area, the approval of bill 22.981 represents an opportunity to regulate an activity that already exists, protect jobs, and provide stability to communities that depend directly on the lake as their main source of development.

Support for the bill comes from municipalities, tourism chambers, chambers of commerce, and businesspeople in La Fortuna, El Castillo, Tilarán, Monteverde, and other areas linked to the lake, who agree that the initiative offers an orderly solution to a conflict that is already active and affecting the social and economic stability of the region.

Mayors and representatives of the sector sent the joint letter on Monday to the Legislative Assembly to request that the project move forward.

