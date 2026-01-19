MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Children's Museum to Hold Children's and Youth Elections on February 1st appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Children's Museum will hold the 2026 Children's and Youth Elections this Sunday, February 1st, for the fifth consecutive year.

The activity will allow children and young people to vote symbolically and learn about the values of democracy in a fun way.

The polls at the“Castle of Dreams” will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with free participation for families.

People between the ages of 3 and 17, including minors with disabilities, will be able to vote, accompanied by an adult.

Fifteen polling stations will be set up for the day, with support from the Technological Institute of Costa Rica and advice from the IFED of the TSE.

The process will be similar to the national election, to provide a real and meaningful experience for participants.

Mónica Riveros Rojas, executive director of the Children's Museum, highlighted the educational value of this civic initiative.

She noted that the activity promotes participation, respect for diversity of opinion, and social responsibility from an early age.

The director of TEC's San José Local Technology Campus, Ronald Bonilla Rodríguez, highlighted the social commitment of the public university.

He indicated that these elections reinforce the construction of a critical citizenry and the daily strengthening of democracy.

After the polls close, the count will take place at 4:00 p.m. with staff from the Museum and TEC.

The official results will be published on social media once they have been authorized by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

In addition, the Museum offers family activities under the theme“Fantastic Vacations: The Cosmos.”

General admission to the museum costs ¢2,000 for children and adults and allows access to more than 46 interactive rooms.

Tickets can be purchased at miboleteria or at the Children's Museum ticket office.

For more information, families can visit the Children's Museum CR Facebook page or write to WhatsApp 7003 7070.

