Captures Global Attention At ISE 2024 Barcelona With Cutting-Edge Display Portfolio Record Client Engagement And International Partnerships Forged At Premier AV Exhibition


2026-01-19 10:02:53
(MENAFN- GetNews) BARCELONA, SPAIN - February 5, 2024 concludes a landmark appearance at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 (January 30-February 2) at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, where our next-generation display solutions have ignited unprecedented interest from global buyers. Our exhibition stand transformed into an international business hub, attracting distributors, integrators, and enterprise clients from over 35 countries seeking commercial display innovation.



The Winning Product Portfolio

Our eight strategically curated product lines generated continuous traffic and serious business discussions:

4K Weatherproof Outdoor LCDs (3500nit)Attracted: Airport operators (Germany), stadium developers (UK), transit authorities (France)Key interest: 24/7 operation with -30°C cold-start capability

Modular Mobile E-Menu BoardsConverting: QSR chains (Spain), hotel groups (Italy), pop-up retailers (Netherlands)Standout feature: 72-hour wireless battery + cloud CMS

NanoLED Poster Screens (0.93mm pitch)Negotiating with: Luxury retailers (Switzerland), museum networks (Belgium)USP: Energy Star certification with 40% power savings

AI-Powered Dual-Screen LecternsSecuring orders from: University AV teams (Sweden), corporate HQ (Denmark)Game-changer: Auto-tracking lecture capture system

GDPR-Compliant Self-Service KiosksFinalizing contracts with: Healthcare providers (Norway), tourism boards (Portugal)Critical feature: Real-time face blurring technology

Multi-Function Payment TerminalsIn trials with: Smart city projects (Finland), supermarket chains (Austria)Integration highlight: Contactless + age verification SDK

Seamless Bar-Type Video WallsTechnical partnerships with: Control room integrators (UAE), broadcasters (Qatar)Competitive edge: 0.44mm bezel-to-bezel display

The Global Response

"Our booth felt like a United Nations of Digital Signage," reports [Jack], International Sales Director. "We've collected 217 qualified leads from key markets – including 47 immediate RFQs from European system integrators and 12 bulk-order discussions with Middle Eastern distributors."

European clients particularly valued our EU compliance focus:

CE/ROHS certifications visible on all spec sheets

Pre-configured GDPR mode on interactive displays

Energy consumption labels meeting Ecodesign 2023

Tangible Business Outcomes

48 confirmed follow-up meetings scheduled for February

3 regional distribution agreements in final negotiation (France/Benelux/Scandinavia)

2 container orders for immediate shipment to Saudi Arabia and South Africa

27 demo units requested for client site testing



What International Buyers Said

"We've searched two years for outdoor displays surviving Nordic winters – your -30°C solution changes everything."

Lars Bergström, Oslo Airport Systems Integrator

"The auto-GDPR kiosk eliminates our biggest compliance headache in tourist zones."

Elena Morales, Barcelona City Council

"Your modular e-menu system solves our seasonal venue challenges."

Marco Conti, Venice Hospitality Group

Next Steps

With overflowing lead pipelines, we're:

Expediting EU warehouse stock for faster delivery

Localizing CMS interfaces into 8 European languages

