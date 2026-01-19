Captures Global Attention At ISE 2024 Barcelona With Cutting-Edge Display Portfolio Record Client Engagement And International Partnerships Forged At Premier AV Exhibition
The Winning Product Portfolio
Our eight strategically curated product lines generated continuous traffic and serious business discussions:
4K Weatherproof Outdoor LCDs (3500nit)Attracted: Airport operators (Germany), stadium developers (UK), transit authorities (France)Key interest: 24/7 operation with -30°C cold-start capability
Modular Mobile E-Menu BoardsConverting: QSR chains (Spain), hotel groups (Italy), pop-up retailers (Netherlands)Standout feature: 72-hour wireless battery + cloud CMS
NanoLED Poster Screens (0.93mm pitch)Negotiating with: Luxury retailers (Switzerland), museum networks (Belgium)USP: Energy Star certification with 40% power savings
AI-Powered Dual-Screen LecternsSecuring orders from: University AV teams (Sweden), corporate HQ (Denmark)Game-changer: Auto-tracking lecture capture system
GDPR-Compliant Self-Service KiosksFinalizing contracts with: Healthcare providers (Norway), tourism boards (Portugal)Critical feature: Real-time face blurring technology
Multi-Function Payment TerminalsIn trials with: Smart city projects (Finland), supermarket chains (Austria)Integration highlight: Contactless + age verification SDK
Seamless Bar-Type Video WallsTechnical partnerships with: Control room integrators (UAE), broadcasters (Qatar)Competitive edge: 0.44mm bezel-to-bezel display
The Global Response
"Our booth felt like a United Nations of Digital Signage," reports [Jack], International Sales Director. "We've collected 217 qualified leads from key markets – including 47 immediate RFQs from European system integrators and 12 bulk-order discussions with Middle Eastern distributors."
European clients particularly valued our EU compliance focus:
CE/ROHS certifications visible on all spec sheets
Pre-configured GDPR mode on interactive displays
Energy consumption labels meeting Ecodesign 2023
Tangible Business Outcomes
48 confirmed follow-up meetings scheduled for February
3 regional distribution agreements in final negotiation (France/Benelux/Scandinavia)
2 container orders for immediate shipment to Saudi Arabia and South Africa
27 demo units requested for client site testing
What International Buyers Said
"We've searched two years for outdoor displays surviving Nordic winters – your -30°C solution changes everything."
Lars Bergström, Oslo Airport Systems Integrator
"The auto-GDPR kiosk eliminates our biggest compliance headache in tourist zones."
Elena Morales, Barcelona City Council
"Your modular e-menu system solves our seasonal venue challenges."
Marco Conti, Venice Hospitality Group
Next Steps
With overflowing lead pipelines, we're:
Expediting EU warehouse stock for faster delivery
Localizing CMS interfaces into 8 European languages
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment