Beijing Heweiyongtai Sci & Tech Co., Ltd Successfully Holds 18Th Anniversary Celebration Empowering Safety With Technology And Striding Forward Into A New Era Of Platform-Based Development

MENAFN - GetNews) The 18th Anniversary Celebration of Beijing Heweiyongtai Sci & Tech Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Hewei") was grandly held. Company leaders, partners, friends from all walks of life and all employees gathered together to jointly witness this important milestone, review the company's 18-year struggle course and discuss the future development blueprint.







After 18 years of trials and hardships, the original aspiration remains unwavering. At the celebration, CEO Mr delivered speeches, reviewing the company's development process starting from a small office, always adhering to the original aspiration of "empowering safety with technology" and deeply cultivating the police equipment and intelligent technology track. It was mentioned in the speech that over the past 18 years, Hewei has overcome difficulties in the market tide and broken through bottlenecks in collaborative innovation. It has not only achieved its own growth and transformation, but also won the in-depth recognition and long-term trust of customers. The achievement is not only the crystallization of the efforts and wisdom of all colleagues, but also inseparable from the strong support of partners, the profound care of all sectors of society and the careful guidance of leaders. At the event, the responsible person on behalf of the company expressed the most sincere gratitude to all partners who have supported and accompanied the company's growth and all employees fighting on the front line.



















The 18th year is a key node for the company to cross the initial stage and move towards maturity, which means greater responsibility and commitment. Looking forward to the future, Hewei has clarified the core direction of platform-based development. Internally, the company will build a standardized and reusable business middle platform and resource sharing system, break down departmental barriers, and promote the efficient flow and value multiplication of core elements such as technology, talents and data; externally, it will take core capabilities as the link to connect high-quality resources in the industrial chain, deepen industry-university-research collaborative innovation, and build an open, inclusive, mutually beneficial and win-win new industrial ecology with partners, so that the original aspiration of "empowering safety with technology" can release greater value.











In terms of sustainable development, Hewei will abandon the impetuous mentality of short-term profit-seeking, continue to deeply cultivate the main business of police equipment and intelligent technology, focus on core technology research and development, forge a diversified anti-risk profit model, and continuously improve the core competitiveness of products and services. At the same time, through building a scientific governance system and improving the long-term incentive mechanism, the company will promote the synchronous improvement of scale and quality, speed and efficiency. In addition, the company will take the initiative to fulfill the social responsibility of science and technology enterprises, guard the public safety line with cutting-edge innovative achievements, repay social development with practical actions, and show corporate responsibility.

At 18, we have aspirations and pursue dreams endlessly. The successful holding of this 18th anniversary celebration has not only condensed the team's strength, but also clarified the development direction. In the future, Hewei will take the 18th anniversary as a new starting point, uphold its original aspiration, forge ahead, ride the wind and waves on the road of empowering safety with technology, create greater glories, and make greater contributions to the industry development and public safety cause.





