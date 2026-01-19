Solidaire Solicitors Now Offering Free Advice On Settlement Agreements

MENAFN - GetNews) Solidaire Solicitors represents clients in Milton Keynes and nationwide, including clients based in London, Oxford, Cambridge, Northampton, Luton, and Birmingham







The team at Solidaire Solicitors has just announced that they are now offering free advice on settlement agreements to clients in Milton Keynes and nationwide, including clients based in London, Oxford, Cambridge, Northampton, Luton, and Birmingham.

Solidaire Solicitors was established by Bodrul Amin to offer specialised legal representation for areas including employment law, redundancy, and settlement agreements. Amin brings a wealth of experience to the table, including a deep knowledge of settlement agreements. He was formerly a trade union solicitor and has a wealth of experience in navigating clients through their unique issues to get the best possible outcomes.“Our mission is to support employees in understanding settlement agreements with confidence and peace of mind,” said Amin.







Now, prospective and current clients can get free settlement agreement advice, as the employer pays the fees. In these cases, employers pay most fees, but the employee still bears the overwhelming burden of navigating through a complex process. The team at Solidaire Solicitors aims to make this process easier with same-day consultations, 24-48 hour turnaround, remote services across the United Kingdom, a simple to understand process, and more. Consultations are available for issues including redundancy, restructuring, performance issues, long-term sickness, disciplinary action, discrimination, and more.

The process begins by sending documents and a short summary of what happened to.... Then, Solidaire Solicitors connects for a consultation to help create a road map going forward. This consultation can last up to one hour but will leave clients feeling relieved and assured of their next steps. Lastly, once all parties have reached agreements, the final settlement agreement is sent for all parties to sign - and employees don't pay a penny.







“They didn't just handle the legal side; they genuinely cared about me,” said a recent client. Solidaire Solicitors is honored to offer free advice on settlement agreements. Learn more now by visiting settlement-agreement-solicitors/.

ABOUT SOLIDAIRE SOLICITORS

Solidaire Solicitors specialises in optimizing outcomes for clients in areas including employment law, redundancy, and settlement agreements. Follow on social media:

