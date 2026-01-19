Sahm Marks Second Anniversary With Grand Giveback Celebrating Investor Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - Sahm Capital is marking its second anniversary with a two-month promotional campaign that rewards investor participation and reflects the company's rapid growth in Saudi Arabia's evolving capital markets. The campaign features weekly cash prize draws, exclusive incentives for new customers, and enhanced referral rewards, underscoring Sahm's commitment to long-term value creation for retail investors in the Kingdom.

Running from, theoffers participants the opportunity to win weekly cash prizes of up to SAR 27,777, alongside additional rewards including smartphones and trading incentives.

As part of the campaign, Sahm is hosting a weekly lucky draw with three winners selected each week: a first prize of, a second prize of, and a third prize of an. Customers may earn multiple entries throughout the promotion period through eligible account funding or securities transfers, successful referrals, and new customer participation, in accordance with campaign terms and conditions.

New customers who sign up during the anniversary period can also access a comprehensive welcome package designed to support long-term investing. This includes, followed by a. Additional benefits include stock rewards worth up to, access to U.S. market data tools, and preferential trading conditions during the initial onboarding period, subject to eligibility requirements.

The anniversary campaign further strengthens Sahm's referral program, enabling existing customers to earn cash rewards and additional lucky draw entries by referring friends who open and fund accounts on Sahm. Weekly top referrers are eligible for additional cash prizes, encouraging community participation and engagement throughout the campaign.

Since its launch, Sahm has continued to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia's digital investment landscape, offering retail investors access to professional-grade trading tools, market data, and community-driven investing features within a regulated environment. The anniversary campaign reflects Sahm's commitment to supporting informed investing and broadening participation in the Kingdom's capital markets.

“Sahm's growth over the past two years reflects the trust our users place in us as a regulated and technology-driven investment platform,” said.“This anniversary campaign is both a thank-you to our existing customers and an invitation to new investors to build long-term value with Sahm.”

Sahm Capital – سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: