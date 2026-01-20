YARAT Launches Third Season Of Film School

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has officially launched the third season of the YARAT Contemporary Art School, focusing on the world of cinema, Azernews reports.

This season's curriculum is designed to develop both practical and theoretical skills in the realm of filmmaking.

The program's author and artistic director is Rufat Hasanov, a renowned film director, producer, and member of the European Film Academy. The educational initiative is tailored for young individuals with a keen interest in directing, screenwriting, and producing.

More than 100 applications were submitted for participation in the program, which underwent a two-stage selection process marked by intense competition. As a result, 20 participants were chosen to become the latest students of the YARAT Film School.

Throughout the program, students will engage in classes and discussions with both local and international cinema experts.

The culmination of the course will be the creation of several short films, offering students the opportunity to put their newly acquired knowledge and skills into practice.

Founded in 2011 by Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova, YARAT Contemporary Art Space is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and public understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan, as well as promoting and representing Azerbaijani art both nationally and internationally. YARAT organizes various exhibitions each year featuring both foreign and local artists.

The organization continues its mission through educational events, festival programs, and exchanges between foundations, galleries, and museums. Since its establishment, YARAT has succeeded in engaging a wide audience by organizing more than 3,200 cultural events, public and educational programs, as well as photography, film, and theatre festivals