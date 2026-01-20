Drugs Worth Rs 4.65 Crore Seized In Assam, Manipur, Mizoram Four Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal/Aizawl, Jan 20 (IANS) Security forces, in separate operations across Assam, Manipur and Mizoram, have seized heroin worth Rs 4.65 crore and arrested four drug peddlers during the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official in Imphal said that security forces arrested a drug peddler, identified as Hriili Kaihrii (65), from the Phougakchao Ikhai Bazar checkpoint in Bishnupur district. Around 94 grams of heroin, packed in eight soap cases, were recovered from his possession. In another incident, Manipur Police arrested another drug peddler, Mohammad Ajmir Hussain (39), from Tengdongyan in Imphal West district and seized 310 grams of heroin from him. The total value of the drugs seized in Manipur, suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, is estimated at Rs 2.26 crore, the official said.

In Assam, acting on specific intelligence inputs, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted at Kachudaram in Cachar district, leading to the recovery of 356 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. One person, identified as Anwar Hussain, was apprehended, and legal action has been initiated to ascertain both forward and backward linkages, police said.

In Mizoram, based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics trafficking in the Zote area of the bordering Champhai district, Assam Rifles troops launched a swift and well-coordinated operation on Monday evening. During the operation, alert troops intercepted a scooty and, upon thorough checking, recovered 49.6 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 39 lakh. The contraband was being transported by an individual identified as K. Thangzalala. The apprehended person, along with the recovered narcotics and the two-wheeler, was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai district for further investigation and necessary legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

This successful recovery underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating cross-border smuggling and eradicating the drug menace in Mizoram, an official statement said.

It said that the paramilitary force remains dedicated to ensuring the security of the India-Myanmar border and fostering a drug-free society in the region.

Mizoram shares a 510-km unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318-km porous mountainous border with Bangladesh. Myanmar's Chin state is a major hub for the smuggling of drugs, exotic wildlife and other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip. Five Manipur districts -- Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- share a 398-km unfenced international border with Myanmar.