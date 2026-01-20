403
Moldova Moves to Withdraw from CIS
(MENAFN) Moldova has formally begun the process of withdrawing from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi confirmed Monday, marking a decisive break from the Moscow-led bloc.
The CIS, created in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was designed to foster economic, political, and security cooperation among former Soviet republics. Current members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Moldova, and Uzbekistan. Georgia and Ukraine left in 2008 and 2018, respectively.
Moldova, a nation of 2.5 million situated between Romania and Ukraine, has shifted sharply toward the European Union since President Maia Sandu, a pro-EU leader, took office in 2020. In October 2025, Chisinau adopted a new national security strategy naming Russia as its primary threat and accusing Moscow of conducting a “high-intensity hybrid war” against the country. Russian officials have rejected the allegations.
The EU granted Moldova candidate status in 2022, alongside Ukraine. Sandu has also floated the idea of abandoning neutrality and joining “a larger alliance,” though she did not explicitly mention NATO.
Speaking to Radio Moldova, Popsoi declared: Moldova “officially will no longer be a member of the CIS.” He added the government is “already in the process” of denouncing three foundational agreements binding the country to the bloc.
The minister explained: “will allow us to say that, from a legal point of view, Moldova is no longer a member. De facto, we suspended our participation for some time, but legally we were still there.” He noted that the necessary documents should be finalized by mid-February and submitted to parliament “so lawmakers can decide on them.”
Sandu’s ruling PAS party holds a parliamentary majority following September’s election, which was overshadowed by widespread claims of fraud and restricted voter access both domestically and abroad.
Russia has downplayed the significance of Moldova’s departure. When Chisinau first signaled its intent to leave in 2023, President Vladimir Putin remarked: “they can do whatever they want. The presence of this country in the CIS is not of great value to us, but we are ready [to work with them]... we are not pushing anyone away.”
