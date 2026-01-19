MENAFN - GetNews)Dirtyships, a new online platform, today opens its digital doors to shed light on dirty tankers, the specialized vessels that carry unrefined petroleum products across oceans. These ships, often overlooked in broader discussions of maritime trade, handle crude oil, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt, linking extraction sites to refineries and powering economies worldwide.

At its core, the site breaks down the intricate world of these tankers, starting with their engineering. Cargo tanks feature protective coatings to manage corrosive loads, while heating systems keep viscous materials flowing. Ballast setups ensure stability during voyages, and double hulls provide an extra layer against spills. Visitors can explore different tanker classes, from massive Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) hauling up to 320,000 deadweight tons on long-haul routes, to more nimble Suezmax and Aframax vessels designed for specific canals and ports.

Operations take center stage, with clear explanations of loading from offshore platforms using precise measurement tools and inert gas systems to prevent fires. Unloading involves pumping and crude oil washing techniques to clear residues, minimizing waste. The platform doesn't gloss over challenges: it candidly addresses environmental hazards like oil spills, which have scarred ecosystems in events such as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster in Alaska or the 2002 Prestige incident off Spain. Air emissions of sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides, as well as ballast water issues that introduce invasive species, are also examined, alongside efforts to curb them through global standards.

Regulation forms a key pillar of the content. The International Maritime Organization's MARPOL convention sets pollution limits, while SOLAS enforces safety protocols. Classification societies like Lloyd's Register certify vessels, and port inspections help maintain compliance. On the economic front, the site outlines how market shifts, geopolitical events, and chartering agreements influence tanker fleets, underscoring their tie to oil prices and supply chains.

Maintenance routines, accident response strategies, and port impacts round out the offerings. From hull scrubbing to combat biofouling to coordinated spill cleanups with booms and dispersants, the material emphasizes practical steps for safety and sustainability. Ports, meanwhile, adapt with deeper berths and pipelines, boosting local jobs but demanding careful environmental oversight.

"Dirty tankers keep the wheels of industry turning by moving essential resources safely and efficiently," says the site's curator. "Our goal is to demystify this sector, showing both its strengths and the ongoing work to address its footprints."

Dirtyships targets professionals in shipping, energy, and policy, as well as curious readers seeking grounded insights. With straightforward language and organized sections, it stands as a go-to reference in an era of shifting energy demands.

About Dirtyships

An independent resource committed to exploring the mechanics, economics, and environmental dimensions of dirty tankers, fostering informed dialogue on maritime oil transport.