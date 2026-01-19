Crime Writer Richard Enns Delivers His Most Gripping Thriller Yet With“The Noblest Motive”

Author of The Michael Tough Mystery Series Returns with a Powerful Tale of Corruption, Justice, and Redemption

Richard Enns has built a remarkable career crafting crime thrillers that don't just entertain, they illuminate the darkest corners of society while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. With two incredible novels already to his credit and a third on the horizon, Enns has established himself as a masterful storyteller whose work resonates deeply with readers seeking authentic, emotionally charged crime fiction.

A Writer Forged by Experience

Enns brings an unparalleled authenticity to his writing, drawn from 22 years as a probation officer in San Diego County-a career that exposed him to both the tragedy and transformation inherent in the criminal justice system. Raised by missionary parents and splitting his childhood between San Diego and Mexico City, Enns earned degrees in History and Divinity before dedicating over two decades to public service. These experiences don't just inform his writing; they breathe life into every character, every moral dilemma, and every hard-won victory on the page.

"I take more pride in my service to the residents of San Diego County than I do of any success I have or may have as a writer," Enns states in his acknowledgments.

The Michael Tough Mystery Series: A Legacy of Excellence

Enns burst onto the crime fiction scene with The Gynecologist's Daughter, a searing debut that introduced readers to Detective Michael Tough and earned a remarkable 4.8 out of 5 stars from readers. The novel's unflinching examination of exploitation and redemption established Enns as a writer unafraid to tackle society's most difficult subjects with both compassion and unflinching honesty.

His second novel, It Started With a Murder, elevated his reputation even further, achieving a perfect 5.0 out of 5 stars. Critics and readers alike praised Enns for his ability to weave complex investigations with deeply human stories of survival, second chances, and unexpected redemption. The novel's exploration of Detective Tough's relationship with Becky Conway, a heroin-addicted prostitute who becomes central to both the case and his heart, delivered Enns's gift for creating characters who are flawed, real, and utterly compelling.

"The Noblest Motive": A Masterwork of Political Intrigue and Moral Courage

Now, with The Noblest Motive arriving soon, Enns delivers what may be his most ambitious and timely work yet. Retired from active duty but unable to abandon his calling, Detective Michael Tough tackles a decade-old cold case that threatens to expose corruption at the highest levels of government. When the investigation into the murder of prostitute Karen Phillips leads to the governor's office, Tough and his team find themselves in a deadly game where powerful forces will stop at nothing to keep the truth buried.

The novel masterfully interweaves multiple storylines: the cold case investigation that reveals institutional corruption, the rescue of a teenage girl from blackmail and exploitation, and Tough's own journey as he navigates retirement, family life, and the question of how far one man should go in pursuit of justice. Enns explores themes of power and accountability, the price of silence, and the courage required to stand against those who believe themselves untouchable.

What sets The Noblest Motive apart is Enns's nuanced understanding of how trauma shapes lives and how healing happens-not through grand gestures, but through the quiet, persistent work of connection, truth-telling, and community. The relationship between Tough's adoptive daughter Stacy and the vulnerable Wendy Fitch demonstrates Enns's profound empathy and his belief in the transformative power of authentic human connection.

Why Richard Enns Stands Out

In an era when crime fiction often prioritizes plot twists over character development, Enns refuses to compromise. His novels offer both: complex, suspenseful investigations that keep readers turning pages late into the night, and deeply drawn characters whose struggles and triumphs linger long after the final page. His background in law enforcement provides gritty realism, while his education in history and divinity brings moral depth and philosophical weight to questions of justice, redemption, and the social systems that both fail and save us.

Enns's dedication to his craft is evident in every meticulously researched detail, every authentic dialogue exchange, and every emotionally resonant scene. He writes with the authority of someone who has witnessed both human depravity and human resilience firsthand-and who believes, ultimately, in the possibility of change.

What Readers Are Saying

"Enns writes with such authenticity and heart. His characters feel like real people facing impossible choices."

"Finally, a crime series that doesn't shy away from the hard truths while still offering hope."

"Richard Enns is the real deal-a writer who combines page-turning suspense with genuine emotional depth."

The Legacy Continues

As The Noblest Motive prepares to join its predecessors on bookshelves, Richard Enns solidifies his position as one of contemporary crime fiction's most important voices. His Michael Tough Mystery Series stands as a testament to what the genre can achieve when a writer combines technical mastery, lived experience, and profound humanity.

For readers seeking crime fiction that challenges, moves, and ultimately inspires, Richard Enns delivers. Again and again.

Author Works:



The Gynecologist's Daughter It Started With a Murder

The Noblest Motive