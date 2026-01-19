2026 GATE M Dream Center Spring Festival Opens On January 16, Celebrating Chinese Traditional Culture At Shanghai's Modern Waterfront Stage

MENAFN - GetNews) Chinese traditional performances, intangible cultural heritage street markets, and folk parades reshape the city's Spring Festival experience

As the 2026 Spring Festival season approaches, GATE M Dream Center brings together time-honored New Year traditions-opera performances, New Year goods and intangible cultural heritage street markets, and Waterfront parades-to start the nearly two-month-long“2026 GATE M Spring Festival” on January 16. Centered on the theme“A Theatrical Journey into the New Year, Curtain Up at an Auspicious Hour,” GATE M Dream Center delivers a one-stop festive experience rich in Spring Festival ambiance and ceremony, bringing new energy into the holiday and drawing visitors from China and abroad to Shanghai for an immersive celebration of Chinese culture.







A Fresh Take on Tradition: Chinese Opera Aesthetics and Intangible Cultural Heritage Experiences Revitalize the Waterfront







For this year's GATE M Spring Festival, GATE M Dream Center deeply integrates traditional culture with an“experience-led New Year,” allowing heritage to take on new life across the Waterfront's spaces. Chinese opera aesthetics run throughout both the North and South zones: the North Zone takes inspiration from traditional opera headdresses, while the South Zone weaves in oiled-paper umbrella motifs. Together with lighting art and festive installations, these elements create a Spring Festival landscape that is captivating by day and by night-at once distinctly Eastern in charm and vibrant with contemporary flair.







New Year Goods × ICH“Auspicious Market” marks a return to the classic Spring Festival spirit: from February 6 to 8, the New Year Goods Market will bring together flavors from both North and South China alongside trend-forward lifestyle brands-awakening“childhood memories” and making the Spring Festival a place that's“great to browse, fun to play, and wonderfully lively”; from February 20 to 23, the ICH Market will showcase traditional crafts such as bamboo weaving and rubbing (ink impressions), along with ICH-inspired products. Visitors can also speak with artisans and join hands-on workshops, giving residents and travelers a chance to experience traditional culture up close as they browse and explore.







Traditional Performances × Interactive Experiences, Full of Traditional Charm: Starting from January 23, every weekend at GATE M Dream Center will feature Chinese traditional opera and folk arts such as Peking Opera, shadow puppetry, and puppet shows, along with festive programs including dragon and lion dances, folk performances, and traditional instrumental music. A New Year parade will also be launched, where characters and costumes from different dynasties interact with the travelers, creating a moving“conversation” between the past and the present.

As one of Shanghai's leading cultural destinations, GATE M Dream Center uses the“GATE M Spring Festival” as a platform to bring Chinese traditions into open public spaces. With a world-class waterfront setting as the backdrop, intangible cultural heritage and folk customs are no longer traditions people only hear about-they become cultural experiences that travelers from China and abroad can join, feel, and connect with.

Brand Co-creation of the Spring Festival Spirit: Partnering with Brands to Build the Atmosphere and Deepen the Holiday Shopping Experience







For this year's GATE M Spring Festival, GATE M Dream Center will join forces with in-mall brands to roll out seasonal benefits and services, so that guests can enjoy a richly festive shopping experience alongside all the fun. To better serve international travelers, participating retailers-including lululemon, adidas Originals, PUMA, Columbia, Lavas, and CGX-will offer instant tax refunds at the customer service center. With more thoughtful, more convenient service, GATE M Dream Center aims to attract more overseas travelers to celebrate the Spring Festival in Shanghai, shaping a holiday destination that pairs cultural appeal with vibrant retail energy.

International Spring Festival Gifts: Foreign visitors can present their passports at the customer service center to receive a Year of the Horse lucky gift set created by Wenxian, a Chinese fragrance brand-an easy-to-carry keepsake filled with Chinese warmth and goodwill.

A Lively Chinese New Year on a World-class Waterfront Stage

This Spring Festival, for anyone looking to experience Shanghai's most festive-and most ceremonial-holiday atmosphere, GATE M Dream Center is a Waterfront cultural destination not to be missed: watch a performance, browse the markets, and pick up a bit of good fortune. In the season's brightest moments-“Curtain Up at an Auspicious Hour”-come and be a part of a Chinese New Year celebration shared with the world.