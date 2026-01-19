All Family Law Group Named“Best Of Florida 2025” In Family Law Firm Category

MENAFN - GetNews)



TAMPA, FL - All Family Law Group, P.A., a Tampa-based family law firm, has been named one of the“Best of Florida 2025” in the Family Law Firm category by Guide to Florida. The recognition follows a statewide campaign in which readers and editors voted for the top law firms across Florida.

Selected from a competitive field of 81 law firms, All Family Law Group was recognized for its longstanding commitment to quality representation and client-focused legal services. The honor reflects the firm's strong reputation and consistent excellence in family law practice.

Founded in 1997 by attorney Lynette Silon Laguna, All Family Law Group has grown into one of Florida's most respected family law firms. Under her leadership, the firm has built a reputation for handling complex and emotionally sensitive matters with professionalism, empathy, and strategic insight.

Personalized Service and Effective Advocacy

All Family Law Group represents clients in a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody and support, paternity, alimony, name changes, and stepparent and relative adoptions. The firm is known for its personalized approach, ensuring each client receives thoughtful legal guidance and compassionate support during challenging times.

Clients can expect more than legal expertise-they receive responsive, ethical, and cost-effective representation tailored to their needs. The firm prioritizes clear and consistent communication, ensuring clients remain informed and supported throughout every stage of the legal process, with a focus on personalized attention.

Client-Centered Approach to Legal Services

Over the years, All Family Law Group has helped thousands of families navigate complex legal issues with dignity and care. This dedication to client satisfaction, personalized attention, and ethical advocacy has positioned the firm as a trusted resource for family law matters throughout Florida, earning long-lasting client relationships.

Whenever possible, the firm seeks amicable resolutions to reduce the emotional and financial strain of litigation. When settlement is not an option, the firm's attorneys-bringing more than 65 years of combined legal experience-are prepared to litigate skillfully and assertively, always advocating to protect clients' interests both in and out of the courtroom.

Recognized for Excellence in Family Law

The Best of Florida 2025 program is an annual recognition honoring top professionals across multiple industries statewide. All Family Law Group's selection as a leading family law firm underscores the trust placed in the firm by clients, peers, and the broader community.

In addition to this honor, All Family Law Group has received numerous recognitions, including:



National Advocates Top 100 Lawyers (Multiple years to present)

Lawyers of Distinction (multiple years to present)

American Institute of Family Law Attorneys: 10 Best Female Lawyers and 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction (Multiple years to present)

America's Best Lawyers (2024)

Top Tampa Divorce/Family Attorney – Tampa Magazine (2025)

Tampa Style Attorney of the Year (multiple years)

Three Best Divorce Attorneys (multiple years to present) – Tampa

Three Best Businesses (multiple years to present) – Tampa

Expertise Best Divorce Lawyers (multiple years to present) – Tampa Best of the Best People's Choice – Tampa Bay Times (2023)

Additionally, All Family Law Group has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau since becoming a member in 2009.

About All Family Law Group

All Family Law Group is a family law firm based in Tampa, Florida, founded in 1997 by attorney Lynette Silon Laguna. The firm provides compassionate, client-centered legal services in divorce and family law matters, including child custody and support, paternity, alimony, name changes, and stepparent and relative adoptions. Known for its professionalism, integrity, and results-driven advocacy, All Family Law Group continues to serve families throughout the Tampa Bay area with care and confidence.