Galleria Camaya Returns To Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre For National Arts Month 2026

In a celebration of Filipino artistic excellence, Galleria Camaya returns to the prestigious Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre (HKVAC) in Central with a compelling showcase of contemporary Philippine art. Timed to coincide with the Philippines' National Arts Month (NAM) in February 2026, this exhibition honors the breadth and vitality of Filipino creativity, culture, and heritage across diverse artistic disciplines.

The exhibition features two distinguished headliners: Loida Unchangco Bernardo, whose serenely atmospheric rural landscapes evoke the pastoral beauty of the Philippine countryside, and Marius Cornelius "Marius Black" Funtilar, a Filipino Ukiyo-e master whose intricately dynamic mixed media works bridge Japanese artistic traditions with contemporary Filipino sensibilities.

A highlight of the exhibition is the presentation of new works by Guhit Kulay, a prolific art collective that has become a vital creative force within Hong Kong's Filipino community. Founded in 2017 as an informal gathering by artists including Noemi Manguerra and Cristina Cayat, Guhit Kulay-meaning "stroke of color" in Tagalog-has evolved into an essential platform for Filipino creatives in the city. The collective uniquely blends emerging art enthusiasts with veteran artists who generously volunteer their time to share skills and foster creative exchange, with many members working as domestic helpers in Hong Kong.

Gallery owner and artist Abigail Camaya Hills will unveil her latest series of delicate porcelain paintings, while Hong Kong-based artist Rodolfo Canete, who also serves as co-curator of the exhibition, will present his newest works in acrylic and ink. Canete, currently an artist-in-residence at ANASAEA in Zug, Switzerland, brings an international perspective to the showcase.

Since its establishment, Galleria Camaya has distinguished itself as a premier platform for recognized and award-winning Filipino artists alongside outstanding emerging talent. Through exhibitions in the United States, Vienna, and Hong Kong, the gallery has championed Filipino art on the global stage, providing artists with opportunities to reach wider international audiences.

The Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre, nestled within Hong Kong Park, serves as a hub for visual arts education, exhibitions, and creative exchange, making it an ideal venue for celebrating the creative contributions of Hong Kong's Filipino community and some of the Philippines' most accomplished artists.

Exhibition Details:

Opening Ceremony: February 4, 2026, at 6:00 PM

Exhibition Dates: February 5–8, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM February 9, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Venue: Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre, 5/F Exhibition Hall, 7A Kennedy Road, Central, Hong Kong