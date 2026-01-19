R.R. King Releases New Poetry Collection Lies And Games That Explores Emotional Guarding, Attraction, And Masculine Vulnerability

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Poetry Collection - Lies and Games by R.R. King"

R.R. King is pleased to announce the release of his new poetry collection, Lies and Games. Independently published, the book offers an intimate exploration of what men learn to hide, how emotional restraint becomes habit, and the quiet cost of staying guarded.

Written from lived experience, Lies and Games examines attraction, silence, and the tension between wanting closeness and fearing it. Through a series of concise, emotionally restrained poems, the collection documents moments of connection that never fully resolve, capturing the push and pull of intimacy without framing it as a traditional love story. Instead, the book lingers in the space around love, where desire, self-protection, and unspoken truths coexist.

Visually, the collection is accompanied by sketch-style illustrations that mirror the emotional themes of the poems, reinforcing the sense of entanglement and repetition suggested by the title and cover. Together, the poetry and artwork create a cohesive portrait of becoming, marked by confusion, restraint, and vulnerability.

R.R. King, a New Yorker by identity, spent years building a life defined by discipline, control, and resilience. Poetry emerged during moments when that armor slipped. Lies and Games documents a masculine unraveling, speaking to the experience of standing in a full room while feeling alone, and tracing adulthood through trial, error, and reflection.

Lies and Games is available now on Amazon:

Book Details Title: Lies and Games Author: R.R. King Publication Date: December 27, 2025 Publisher: Independently Published ISBN: 9798241289926 Genre: Poetry, Men's Issues