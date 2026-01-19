Winners Announced For The World Free Trade Zone Federation (WFFTZ) 2025 Global Awards
These awards aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and exemplary practices in the areas of Green Development, Innovation Drive, and Investment Promotion across free trade zones, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), enterprises, and institutions worldwide.
Following a rigorous final review by the WFFTZ Global Awards Judging Committee, we are pleased to announce the shortlisted candidates as follows:
1 Global Green Award
Port of Rotterdam Free Trade Zone, Netherlands
China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Expo Area
Duisburg Port Free Trade Zone, Germany
Singapore Climate Impact Exchange
BYD Company Limited
Schneider Electric
Honeywell Energy & Sustainability Solutions
Far East Holding Group
Schott AG, Germany
2 Global Innovation Award
Zona Franca de Punta Arenas, Chile
Port of Trieste Free Trade Zone, Italy
Shenyang Area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone
Port of Turku Free Trade Zone, Finland
Port of Oslo Free Trade Zone, Norway
Port of Reykjavik Free Trade Zone, Iceland
PSA International
Beijing Zhongke Haishi Technology Co., Ltd.
KION Group, Germany
Hitachi Energy
3 Global Investment Award
Malaysia-China Kuantan International Logistics Park
Meknes Industrial Free Zone, Morocco
Jazan Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Le Havre Free Trade Zone, France
Darwin Trade Development Zone, Australia
Ras Bufontas Free Zone, Qatar
Thailand Rayong Industrial Park
Port of Gothenburg Economic Zone, Sweden
Incheon Free Economic Zone, South Korea
4 World's Most Dynamic Free Trade Zone
Colón Free Zone, Panama
Zona Franca de Manaus, Brazil
Shenyang Area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone
Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), UAE
Caribbean Free Trade Zone
Eldoret Special Economic Zone, Kenya
New York Foreign Trade Zone No. 49, USA
Shannon Airport Free Trade Zone, Ireland
5 Green Trade Award
IKEA
GGT (Beijing) Technology Group Co., Ltd.
Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.
Fujian Yurongxiang Tea Co., Ltd.
Hebei Tuofa Telecommunication and Electric Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
DP World
Shaanxi Baishui Dukang Distillery Co., Ltd.
6 Sustainable Development Award
BMW China
Hengtong Resources Group
HSBC Holdings plc
Danone
JOMOO Group
Bin County Coal Co., Ltd.
Zhanjiang Yinhai Hotel Co., Ltd.
BWT Group
Vango Education Management Co., Ltd.
7 Green Supply Chain Exemplar Award
Freshippo (Hema) China
Australian Agricultural Company
COSCO Shipping Lines (Peru) Co., Ltd.
Permanis Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia
Fonterra Co-operative Group
FIT Group, France
8 Sustainable Consumption Award
Baili Group
Sealed Air Corporation
PT Pakis Jaya Group, Indonesia
Pacific Alpaca Home Textile Group
Hainan Malaimeifu Holdings Co., Ltd.
The list is organized by award category in no particular ranking order.
The World Federation of Free Trade Zones (WFFTZ) warmly congratulates all shortlisted entities and looks forward to continued collaboration in advancing sustainable and inclusive growth in global trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment