Winners Announced For The World Free Trade Zone Federation (WFFTZ) 2025 Global Awards

MENAFN - GetNews) In alignment with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, the World Federation of Free Trade Zones (WFFTZ) - a leading international organization dedicated to advancing global free trade - is pleased to announce the launch of the WFFTZ Global Awards.

These awards aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and exemplary practices in the areas of Green Development, Innovation Drive, and Investment Promotion across free trade zones, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), enterprises, and institutions worldwide.

Following a rigorous final review by the WFFTZ Global Awards Judging Committee, we are pleased to announce the shortlisted candidates as follows:

1 Global Green Award

Port of Rotterdam Free Trade Zone, Netherlands

China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Expo Area

Duisburg Port Free Trade Zone, Germany

Singapore Climate Impact Exchange

BYD Company Limited

Schneider Electric

Honeywell Energy & Sustainability Solutions

Far East Holding Group

Schott AG, Germany







2 Global Innovation Award

Zona Franca de Punta Arenas, Chile

Port of Trieste Free Trade Zone, Italy

Shenyang Area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone

Port of Turku Free Trade Zone, Finland

Port of Oslo Free Trade Zone, Norway

Port of Reykjavik Free Trade Zone, Iceland

PSA International

Beijing Zhongke Haishi Technology Co., Ltd.

KION Group, Germany

Hitachi Energy







3 Global Investment Award

Malaysia-China Kuantan International Logistics Park

Meknes Industrial Free Zone, Morocco

Jazan Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Le Havre Free Trade Zone, France

Darwin Trade Development Zone, Australia

Ras Bufontas Free Zone, Qatar

Thailand Rayong Industrial Park

Port of Gothenburg Economic Zone, Sweden

Incheon Free Economic Zone, South Korea







4 World's Most Dynamic Free Trade Zone

Colón Free Zone, Panama

Zona Franca de Manaus, Brazil

Shenyang Area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone

Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), UAE

Caribbean Free Trade Zone

Eldoret Special Economic Zone, Kenya

New York Foreign Trade Zone No. 49, USA

Shannon Airport Free Trade Zone, Ireland

5 Green Trade Award

IKEA

GGT (Beijing) Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Fujian Yurongxiang Tea Co., Ltd.

Hebei Tuofa Telecommunication and Electric Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

DP World

Shaanxi Baishui Dukang Distillery Co., Ltd.







6 Sustainable Development Award

BMW China

Hengtong Resources Group

HSBC Holdings plc

Danone

JOMOO Group

Bin County Coal Co., Ltd.

Zhanjiang Yinhai Hotel Co., Ltd.

BWT Group

Vango Education Management Co., Ltd.







7 Green Supply Chain Exemplar Award

Freshippo (Hema) China

Australian Agricultural Company

COSCO Shipping Lines (Peru) Co., Ltd.

Permanis Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FIT Group, France

8 Sustainable Consumption Award

Baili Group

Sealed Air Corporation

PT Pakis Jaya Group, Indonesia

Pacific Alpaca Home Textile Group

Hainan Malaimeifu Holdings Co., Ltd.

The list is organized by award category in no particular ranking order.

The World Federation of Free Trade Zones (WFFTZ) warmly congratulates all shortlisted entities and looks forward to continued collaboration in advancing sustainable and inclusive growth in global trade.