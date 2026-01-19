Chris Cotton Of Autofix Auto Shop Coaching Featured On Cover Of National Oil And Lube News

MENAFN - GetNews)



Industry-Leading Auto Shop Coach Shares Insights on Mentorship and Business Growth in Feature Article

January 19, 2026 - Chris Cotton, founder of AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching, has been featured on the cover of National Oil and Lube News (NOLN) in recognition of his expertise in coaching independent auto repair and quick lube shop owners. The feature article, titled "A Coach in Your Corner," highlights Cotton's relationship-based approach to helping shop owners overcome challenges and achieve sustainable business growth.







National Recognition for Industry Expertise

The November 25, 2025 cover story, authored by Carol Badaracco Padgett, showcases Cotton's role as a trusted mentor within the automotive service industry. National Oil and Lube News, known for providing quick lube operators with industry news and insights to drive success, selected Cotton for this prominent feature based on his proven track record of transforming struggling shops into thriving businesses.

Cotton's appearance in NOLN reinforces his position as a leading voice in auto shop coaching services, bringing national visibility to his personalized, results-driven approach that has helped shop owners nationwide navigate the complexities of running successful automotive businesses.

A Different Approach to Auto Shop Coaching

The feature article explores what sets AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching apart from generic consulting services. Rather than offering cookie-cutter solutions, Cotton emphasizes building deep, trust-based relationships with clients to understand their unique challenges, goals, and vision for their businesses.

The NOLN article examines how Cotton's methodology addresses the full spectrum of challenges facing auto repair and quick lube shop owners:



Cash flow management and accurate service pricing

Marketing strategies that attract and retain customers

Employee morale and team development Root cause problem-solving versus treating symptoms

By focusing on underlying issues rather than surface-level fixes, Cotton helps shop owners create sustainable solutions tailored specifically to their business needs.

Supporting Shop Owners at Every Stage

Cotton's coaching philosophy centers on meeting shop owners where they are and providing guidance that evolves as their businesses grow. Whether working with new operators establishing their first shop or experienced owners looking to scale operations, Cotton brings real-world experience and industry-specific expertise to every client relationship.

The feature article details how Cotton's hands-on approach combines operational efficiency strategies, financial management guidance, team development support, and marketing expertise to deliver measurable results for independent shop owners across the country.

Building a Community of Successful Shop Owners

Beyond one-on-one coaching, Cotton has fostered a supportive community of auto repair and quick lube shop owners who share knowledge, celebrate wins, and troubleshoot challenges together. This community aspect enhances the value clients receive from AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching services, creating a network of like-minded professionals dedicated to mutual success and industry advancement.

The National Oil and Lube News feature emphasizes Cotton's commitment to helping shop owners build businesses that reflect their values and make meaningful impacts in their communities. This philosophy extends beyond profit maximization to encompass sustainable growth, ethical business practices, and lasting community contributions.

Comprehensive Auto Shop Coaching Services

AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching provides business coaching specifically tailored to the needs of auto repair shops, quick lube operations, and tire shops:

Business Strategy & Planning



Customized action plans for operational improvement

Financial management and cash flow optimization

Profit maximization strategies Long-term growth planning

Operational Excellence



Process optimization and efficiency improvements

Team development and employee training

Customer service enhancement Quality control systems

Marketing & Customer Acquisition



Customer attraction and retention strategies

Brand development and community positioning

Digital marketing guidance Review and reputation management

All coaching services are delivered through Cotton's relationship-based approach, ensuring strategies align with each shop's unique circumstances, goals, and values.

About the Featured Article

"A Coach in Your Corner," published November 25, 2025, in National Oil and Lube News, provides an in-depth look at Cotton's coaching philosophy and the results his clients have achieved. The article explores the challenges facing independent shop owners in today's competitive automotive service market and how personalized coaching can help operators thrive.

Readers can access the full feature article at to learn more about Cotton's approach and how AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching supports independent shop owners.

About AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching

AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching empowers independent auto repair shops to thrive in today's competitive market by offering expert, tailored coaching and consulting services. Founded by Chris Cotton, AutoFix understands the unique challenges and opportunities within the aftermarket auto repair industry. With a focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and profit maximization, AutoFix equips shop owners and their teams with the tools, strategies, and confidence needed to succeed. Serving clients globally, AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching is committed to transforming good auto shops into great businesses through relationship-based coaching that delivers measurable results.

Not sure where to start? Get a free 30-minute strategy call with AutoFix Auto Shop Coaching. Schedule your free consultation at .