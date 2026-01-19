Charlie's Celebrates 45 Years Of Service With Unified Brand Across Missouri And Illinois

MENAFN - GetNews)Charlie's, the family-owned automotive service provider serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois since 1980, announces a comprehensive rebranding initiative that unifies all tire and automotive centers, fast lube and maintenance locations, and car washes under one trusted name: Charlie's. This milestone coincides with the company's 45th anniversary, honoring nearly half a century of honest, dependable service built on family values and community trust.







A Legacy Built on Family and Service

What began in 1980 as a tire and appliance store founded by Charlie Glueck has grown into a multi-location automotive service provider with 5 tire centers, 7 fast lube locations, and 7 car washes across Missouri and Illinois. Charlie started the business with no background in auto service, but knew he could build something lasting by providing excellent customer service. He became the first in the area to enter the fast lube arena, establishing a tradition of innovation and convenience that continues today.

Forty-five years later, the business remains family-owned and operated, guided by the same core values that Charlie established: treating every customer like family and keeping them safely on the road with honest, dependable service.

Unified Brand, Same Trusted Service

The rebranding effort consolidates select Plaza Tire Service locations in Perryville, Ste. Genevieve, MO, and Sparta, IL, with existing Charlie's Tire Centers in Jackson and Dexter, MO, fast lube locations, and car washes, creating a seamless customer experience across all service points. The transition reflects the company's evolution while reinforcing its dedication to consistency, convenience, and community connection.

Customers across Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois will recognize all locations under the Charlie's brand, making it easier to access trusted automotive services throughout the region. The same familiar faces and professional service remain-only the name is changing at select locations.

Charlie's Locations Now Include:

Tire and Automotive Centers:



Charlie's Tire Center – Jackson, MO (1901 E Jackson Blvd, Jackson, MO 63755)

Charlie's Tire Center – Dexter, MO (414 N 1 Mile Rd, Dexter, MO 63841)

Plaza Tire Service (soon to be Charlie's) – Perryville, MO (1319 W St Joseph St, Perryville, MO 63775)

Plaza Tire Service (soon to be Charlie's) – Sparta, IL (1310 N Market St, Sparta, IL 62286) Plaza Tire Service (soon to be Charlie's) – Ste. Genevieve, MO (210 Plaza Dr, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670)

Fast Lube and Maintenance Locations:



Charlie's Fast Lube – Jackson, MO (1901 E. Jackson Blvd, Jackson, MO 63755)

Charlie's Fast Lube – Dexter, MO (414 N 1 Mile Rd, Dexter, MO 63841)

Charlie's Fast Lube Oil Change – Perryville, MO (701 S. Perryville Ave., Perryville, MO 63775)

Charlie's Fast Lube – Sparta, IL (10 Northtown Dr, Sparta, IL 62286)

Charlie's Fast Lube Oil Change – Poplar Bluff, MO (2020 N. Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901)

Charlie's Fast Lube Oil Change – Sikeston, MO (2017 E. Malone, Sikeston, MO 63801) Charlie's Fast Lube – Anna, IL (1215 East Vienna St., Anna, IL 62906)

Car Wash Locations:



Aqua Adventure Tunnel Wash - Perryville, MO (609 S. Perryville Blvd, Perryville, MO 63775)

Aqua Adventure #1 - Perryville, MO (617 S. Perryville Blvd, Perryville, MO 63775)

Aqua Adventure #2 - Perryville, MO (1306 N. Perryville Blvd Perryville, MO 63775)

Aqua Adventure #3 - Perryville, MO (520 N. Spring St Perryville, MO 63775)

Aqua Adventure - Dexter, MO (414 N 1 Mile Road Dexter, MO 63841)

Aqua Adventure - Paducah, KY (5703 Benton Rd Paducah, KY 42003) Aqua Adventure - Paducah, KY (2500 Park Ave Paducah, KY 42002)

Comprehensive Automotive Care

Charlie's offers complete automotive services designed to keep customers safely on the road. Services include tire sales and installation featuring Bridgestone, Firestone, Goodyear, Falken, Kumho, Toyo, Nitto, Mickey Thompson, and many more; fast, no-appointment oil changes; brake and suspension repair; wheel alignments using Hunter alignment equipment; diagnostics and preventative maintenance services, and state inspections.

All locations are staffed by ASE-certified technicians who use professional-grade equipment and quality products, including True Brand products and Interstate batteries. Charlie's offers financing options through CFNA (6 months, 0% interest) and Koalafi (0%, no credit needed).

What Sets Charlie's Apart

The company's 45-year legacy is rooted in core values that prioritize customer relationships: treating every customer like family with honest advice and personalized attention; providing efficient service that respects customers' time without compromising quality; offering a full range of services in one convenient stop with no-appointment fast lube service; and maintaining family ownership that ensures stability, accountability, trust, and genuine care for the communities served.

Deep Community Roots

Charlie's has built lasting relationships throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, serving residents in Jackson, Perryville, Ste Genevieve, Sparta, Anna, Sikeston, Dexter and Poplar Bluff. The company actively supports local organizations, including the Community Counseling Center, local breast cancer awareness groups, and chambers of commerce across the region.

The rebranding reinforces this community connection by creating a unified identity that reflects the company's values across every location under the guiding principle: "Built on Family. Driven by Service."

Same People, Same Values, One Name

While the name is evolving, customers can expect continuity in every aspect of their experience. The same technicians, service advisors, and support staff remain in place, backed by the same family ownership that has guided the business for 45 years. The mission to keep customers safely on the road with honest, dependable service and quality they can trust remains unchanged.

Shop Hours and Contact Information

Charlie's locations are open Monday through Saturday. Specific hours vary by location.

For more information, or to schedule service, call your nearest location.

Charlie's Tire & Automotive Location Phone Numbers:

Jackson Location: (573) 243-8481

Dexter Location: (573) 614-7885

Perryville Location: (573) 547-2004

Sparta Location: (618) 443-5300

Ste Location: (573) 883-8833

Charlie's Fast Lube & Maintenance Location Phone Numbers:

Jackson (573) 243-2226

Dexter (573) 614-7886

Perryville (573) 517-0022

Poplar Bluff (573) 686-5585

Sikeston (573) 472-1139

Anna (618) 833-4999

Sparta (618) 443-6112

Aqua Adventure Super Wash

Perryville (573) 846-0555

About Charlie's

Charlie's has been a family-owned automotive service provider serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois since 1980. With 5 tire centers, 7 fast lube locations, and 7 car washes, Charlie's offers comprehensive vehicle care, including tire sales and installation, oil changes, brake and suspension repair, alignments, diagnostics, and preventative maintenance. Guided by core values of customer service, speed, convenience, and family ownership, Charlie's treats every customer like family while keeping them safely on the road with honest, dependable service.